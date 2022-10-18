Mazomanie woman creates 'Saving Legends' to raise awareness of suicide, substance abuse

The last time Amy Perron saw her son, Conner, she told him she loved him. She had no idea that those would be her last words to the child she’d raised for nearly 27 years, who took his own life on June 29.

Every day since, Perron, who lives in Mazomanie, has been working to ensure that her son’s memory stays alive, and further, that his death could spark a positive change in the culture surrounding mental health resources.

Thus, Saving Legends was born. Currently in its beginning stages, the nonprofit Perron founded in the weeks after Conner’s death seeks to take mental healthcare beyond the clinical settings of therapists’ offices and psychiatry practices.

“I have a lot of huge ideas but I’ve got to start somewhere,” said Perron.

Perron currently has an office space, which she and four other contributors hope, through donations and elbow grease, to turn into a place where struggling people like Conner can come to anonymously vent, to seek listening ears and shoulders to cry on without the added pressure of a doctor’s office or school counselor in plain view of their peers.

“I feel like kids will be more likely to get help if it wasn’t on school grounds,” she said. “They want to go get help but they don’t want to go to a facility.”

Perron also hopes in time the space will be able to provide additional services like help with job hunting and insurance assistance.

“It kind of just snowballed because I needed a place to focus all my hurt,” said Perron.

Also among the resources she hopes to offer is drug abuse assistance, something Perron says is lacking.

Prior to his death, Conner had three DUI’s. At one point, he’d been assigned a probation officer who Perron says didn’t reach out to him for months.

“I just feel like our police departments don’t do enough with drugs,” she said. “Where are these people being held accountable?”

Apart from failures in the system, Perron added that oftentimes, families overlook their loved ones’ issues, not seeing any warning signs before it’s too late.

“A lot of parents don’t know what to look for,” she said. “I didn’t know until the last few months. You don’t know the symptoms, you don’t know the signs.”

Overall, Perron says she hopes to utilize her grief to prevent others from experiencing similar feelings. Her son, she added, would be proud to see her pushing forward this way.

“I think he’d be really happy, I think he’d be really proud of me,” she said. “He struggled a long time.”

Details on Saving Legends including ways to donate are available on the nonprofit’s Facebook page, Saving Legends.