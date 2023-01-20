Meet Dr. Durairaj, Portage's newest UW Health family medicine doctor

In rural communities, things tend to be more close-knit. People have personal connections to their hairdressers, supermarket baggers, and teachers, giving everyday interactions a touch of sentimental value. So it is, too, with doctor-patient relationships.

In May of 2022, Dr. Bhuvaneswari Durairaj joined the Portage UW Health clinic team as a family medicine physician, and she hopes to continue building relationships in the community.

Durairaj did her residency in a rural program, observing everything from ear infections to farming injuries. Her day to day at the Portage Clinic includes treating chronic conditions, taking care of biopsies, and conducting physicals, among other things.

“Day to day I see patients of all ages, any medical condition that I will have to take care of initially,” said Durairaj. “Sometimes I have to refer to specialists.”

Additionally, she holds a doctorate in osteopathic medicine, which compels her to treat “the whole person.” This means that when a patient presents with issues on one part of their body, she examines their entire body, emotions included, for a more informed treatment plan. This, she says, is something she’s “very much passionate about doing.”

While her focus is currently on treatment plans and test results, seven years ago, Durairaj’s life looked very different.

As an electrical engineering undergrad student, she spent her days working on computers, familiarizing herself with the technology. The medical field wasn’t on her radar until a friend of hers endured a medical emergency that resulted in the death of a child. This, said Durairaj, brought medicine to the fore in her mind. From then on, it was personal, and her focus shifted from the virtual world to the physical.

“That made me realize that I want to help more people, be there for them,” she said. “That’s what made me realize that people need to be helped with their health.”

So, she continued working, applying to medical school at the same time. Once she was accepted to the Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine, she said goodbye to her former job in full pursuit of her degree. Next came her residency, which she completed at the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

Now, with just over nine months under her belt at the Portage Clinic, Durairaj says she’s optimistic about her future, and looks forward to keeping up with the latest developments in medicine as well as the needs of her patients.

“It’s just a pleasure to be here,” she said. “I look forward every day to come back.”