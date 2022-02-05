Meet Portage Mayor candidate Kyle Little

Portage voters will go the polls on Feb. 15 to decide which two of the three candidates will advance to the general election on 12.

The Portage Daily Register contacted all three candidates, incumbent Rick Dodd, Mitchell Craig and Kyle Little, on the primary ballot and asked a number of questions. Kyle Little has been president of the Portage Family Skate Park Project since 2012 and has been a part of the multiple fundraising projects since then. Below are his answers.

Why are you running for Mayor?

There are a lot of positive and progressive changes that I would like to achieve for the city of Portage. I want to not only see the infrastructure of the city improved, but I also think it is important that the people of Portage and surrounding communities have a sense of belonging and self-worth. I want to see the success of our youth and adults alike. Everyone needs to feel like they belong. I want the city to exist as a place where youth and adults alike can continuously flourish, and continuously feel like they have a strong support network in our school system, our businesses, our neighborhoods, and places which they choose to gather and share their common beliefs, goals. Our city should always be an extension of their home, our city should never be a place where people live in fear. It should be a place where people rest their heart, and where people from other communities want to come rest theirs.

How will you deal with criticism is elected Mayor?

I will not take offense to any criticism that comes my way. I will listen. Individuals have a voice. Being a mayor is being a man of the people. People need to feel like they can come to me with anything, and yes, that includes when they disagree with me. Changes can always be made for the better, mistakes and errors will happen as is a part of life. Just like individuals make mistakes, mayors can too. All I can do is continue to be a humble man, and continue to make decisions for the common good of Portage to the best of my abilities.

What are your goals for the City of Portage?

My goals for the city of Portage is to make it a better place on multiple levels, simply put. To advocate for growth through economic development, which is key to a strong, thriving, vibrant, and a financially sound community. I am running to ensure that our community continues to provide and receive the highest quality services such as, law enforcement, fire protection, public works and health and human services and Parks and recreation as these services are utilized by the citizens of Portage every day. I am running to ensure a transparent and open-minded City Government and due process, and to maintain our cities strong fiscal position, while taking a conservative approach on taxation and wisely budgeting and spending tax dollars. To bring a voice back to the community.

