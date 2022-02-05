Meet Portage Mayor candidate Mitch Craig

Portage voters will go the polls on Feb. 15 to decide which two of the three candidates will advance to the general election on 12.
The Portage Daily Register contacted all three candidates, incumbent Rick Dodd, Mitchell Craig and Kyle Little, on the primary ballot and asked a number of questions . Mitch Craig is the owner of Craig's Popcorn Corner in Portage. His responses are below.
Why are you running for Mayor?
I decided to run for mayor after being encouraged by numerous citizens from all walks of life in our community. In the last six months, the need for change has become apparent. I have lived in Portage most of my adult life, never has the time been more important, when our future depends on the right leadership, and the direction of our city. There is exponential potential in our city, not because of our current city government, but because of our citizens. I have dedicated my life to making Portage a better community, and have also been an outsider, seeing what’s wrong with some of the choices our city has made. I've had the personal opportunity to learn how our city government really works. I feel I would be a great mayor. I can work with anyone, listen to everyone, and I am independent and beholden to no one. That’s the type of leadership our city needs. I am running for mayor to fix the dysfunction that is chipping away at the confidence our citizens have in our city government. I am not a politician trying to make a big splash, I just want to make a difference in the city I call home.
People are also reading…
How will you deal with criticism if elected Mayor?
I embrace criticism. Criticism can open you up to new ideas, and different ways to look at things. With criticism and constructive criticism, you discover the value in listening and learn how to be a good listener. It makes you evaluate yourself and in using that criticism, you can make adjustments and find success.
What are your goals for the city of Portage?
- Fixing the roads and aging infrastructure, expanding affordable housing.
- Cultivating a better relationship with Columbia County
- I would like to work with the BID district downtown to revitalize Portage as a destination, and not an afterthought.
- I would improve the accessibility of City Hall for the citizens, and reinstate administrative oversight.