Meet Portage Mayor candidate Mitch Craig

I decided to run for mayor after being encouraged by numerous citizens from all walks of life in our community. In the last six months, the need for change has become apparent. I have lived in Portage most of my adult life, never has the time been more important, when our future depends on the right leadership, and the direction of our city. There is exponential potential in our city, not because of our current city government, but because of our citizens. I have dedicated my life to making Portage a better community, and have also been an outsider, seeing what’s wrong with some of the choices our city has made. I've had the personal opportunity to learn how our city government really works. I feel I would be a great mayor. I can work with anyone, listen to everyone, and I am independent and beholden to no one. That’s the type of leadership our city needs. I am running for mayor to fix the dysfunction that is chipping away at the confidence our citizens have in our city government. I am not a politician trying to make a big splash, I just want to make a difference in the city I call home.