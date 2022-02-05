Meet Portage Mayor Rick Dodd

Portage voters will go the polls on Feb. 15 to decide which two of the three candidates will advance to the general election on 12.

The Portage Daily Register contacted all three candidates, incumbent Rick Dodd, Mitchell Craig and Kyle Little, on the primary ballot and asked a number of questions. Rick Dodd is retired and has been Portage Mayor since 2016. Below are his answers.

Rick Dodd

Why are you running for Mayor?

I am running for Mayor because I have a great love for the city of Portage and serving its citizens to the best of my ability. I have a great amount of time invested in city business. Many believe this is a part-time position and by definition it is. But, I can assure you, if you want to do it correctly and do it justice, it becomes more than a part time position. I will continue to attend bi-weekly staff meeting, selection of new employees and any meetings that impact the daily operations within the city. These are critical to know the daily operation of the city and answer questions from citizens. I know this may sound crazy, but I enjoy being your Mayor and look forward to another term, if elected.

How will you deal with criticism if elected Mayor?

Criticism is part of being involved with government and elected officials. I will handle criticism as I always have, with professionalism and knowledge. Ever since I was first elected as an alderperson, I have dealt with criticism. Eventually, someone would call or stop you on the street and express their displeasure on something the city had, has, or will be doing. I would normally explain the rationale of the decision and the pros and cons. Normally, they would understand. I have been called a "good old boy," a "communist, a "racist," and "treasonous." While I don’t believe any of them to be true, I have taken all those in stride, as everyone has their opinions.

What are your goals for the City of Portage?

My goal is and always will be to make Portage a better, safer place to live, work and play. I believe that I have accomplished some of these goals and below are a few examples that support that goal. In the last six years, Portage has focused on business retention, new business growth, and improving the quality of life amenities.

There have been multiple business expansions within the city of Portage.

The Park and Recreation department is in the process of modernizing our parks with new and accessible playground equipment. Making the areas around that equipment ADA accessible, so every child can have access. Replacing adjustable basketball equipment so all ages can use them.

Re-energizing the downtown. With the exception of a few buildings, the downtown area is vibrant and flourishing with very few rental spaces left.

New businesses brought to Portage include, Aldi’s, RP Home and Harvest, K&M Tire Distribution, Belco, Loggerhead Deco, Asphalt Paving Systems, Dollar General, WCCU Credit Union, just to name a few.

No restaurants closed during the 2020 COIVD shutdown period. In fact, some new ones opened during that time and in 2021.

So, I have covered the work and play, that leaves the live. The Rolling Meadows multi-unit complex was a start. it is a multi-family apartment complex. I believe the new northside subdivision with its 90-plus lot residential subdivision will continue that growth. This is the largest subdivision Portage has seen in more than 20 years.

As for the safety portion. We hired a new police chief and fire chief. Making sure Fire and Police departments continue to provide the protection and excellence that we all have come to expect. I was instrumental in equipping our police officers with body cameras as an extension of the dash cameras already on patrol vehicles. We will continue to hire the best police and firefighters available to keep our city safe.

We have made significant improvements in the water treatment process and continue to upgrade our wastewater treatment plant to comply with more stringent discharge limits. We have upgraded our computer networks to protect against malware attacks. We have increased training standards of our public safety employees. Lastly, we continue to explore opportunities to implement energy saving equipment that also reduces our carbon footprint (hybrid vehicles, LED streetlights, etc).

As I stated, my goal is to make Portage a better, safer place to live, work and play and I will support initiatives to make these happen. Am I done yet? No and we have a lot more to accomplish.

