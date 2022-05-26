Memorial Day ceremony planned in Portage

The city of Portage's annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held on Monday at Blue Star Park at 11 a.m. to honor the men and women who died serving the United States.

Portage American Legion Post 47 Commander Dean Simonson and VFW Post 1707 Commander-elect Kenneth Thiele planned the event. Thiele said the ceremony will follow the traditional ceremony that has been held in the past.

Memorial Day dates back to honoring the men who died during the Civil War. The holiday was first observed in 1868 and then known as Decoration Day.

This is the first ceremony Thiele has been involved in the planning of. In the past, Dave DuVall, who is stepping down as VFW Post 1707 commander, and Simonson have planned the event.

“There will be a laying of the wreaths, the 21 gun salute and taps will be played,” Thiele said. “It will very similar to past events.”

In the past, there had been a parade on Slifer Street. However, the parade has not been held since 2019.

There will also be a mock cemetery set up across the street from Blue Star Park. The cemetery will have a small white cross placed for every Portage area resident who died in U.S. wars from the Civil War to the war in Afghanistan.

Those same names are on the permanent wall at Blue Star Park, which is where the wreath laying ceremony will be held on Monday.

If there is an issue with the weather on Monday, Thiele said they have reserved space at the Bartels Middle School on East Slifer Street.

