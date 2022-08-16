Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide

Police were called to a Wisconsin Dells hotel over the weekend for a physical disturbance which led to the arrest of a man for attempted homicide.

Raheem S. Colas, 30, Milwaukee, is facing life in prison after being charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide. Colas is also facing charges of felony strangulation and suffocation along with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

Online records show Colas is no longer in custody after signing a $25,000 signature bond on Monday.

Judge Todd Hepler set the signature bond at Colas’ initial appearance Monday in Columbia County. Hepler also set standard felony conditions including having no contact with the victim, their residence or place of work.

According to the criminal complaint file on Aug. 15:

Wisconsin Dells Police were dispatched to the Trail’s End Motel on Broadway Avenue for a report of a physical disturbance around 12:36 a.m. on Aug. 13.

A police officer could hear yelling from one of the rooms and when he got to that room he was met by Colas. The officer reported Colas allegedly smelled like alcohol and saw blood on his lips and a scratch on his neck.

The officer then spoke with the victim who was crying and breathing heavily. There was blood on the victim’s lips and the officer noted red marks on the victim’s neck.

The complaint states there were children inside the motel room including a 10-year-old and a 3-year-old.

The victim told the Dells officer they were having an argument with Colas and it became physical. The victim told the officer Colas had grabbed them by the hair and hit them in the face at least six times which caused two cuts on the victim’s lip.

When the victim attempted to have one of the children get help, Colas got on top of the victim and squeezed the front and side of their neck. The victim stated they were having trouble breathing and thought they were going to die.

Colas allegedly had his hands on the victim’s neck for over a minute. At one point he allegedly said “I’ll choke you out and kill you.”

The victim escaped the situation by striking Colas in the mouth, according to the complaint. The victim said all of this happened in front of the children. The police asked the 10-year-old child what happened and they told the officer Colas hit the victim’s face, pulled their hair and got on top of the victim when they were both on the floor.

There is a pre-trial conference scheduled in the case for Sept. 19.