Mobile clinic coming to Portage to help with opiate addiction

Columbia County residents will soon have access to a mobile clinic that will provide treatment for people who would usually have to travel to Madison.

The Psychological Addiction Services (PAS) will have their new mobile clinic five days a week in Portage for people struggling with opiate addiction. The mobile clinic will offer methadone and Suboxone, medications used as treatment options for people struggling with opiates.

“This treatment is for people who have hit rock bottom. If these people are seeking treatment we should be helping them get that and the support needed,” Tiffany Koch said. “This is great for Portage.”

Tiffany Koch is a peer specialist with PAS after being an addict herself. PAS is based in Madison and operates seven days a week. The mobile clinic will offer opiate treatment medicines as well as other resources like counseling.

“I was able to get off opiates in 2006 through a similar program,” Koch said. “And I would have wanted this in my community. There are a lot of barriers in place that could stop people from getting treatment and by having this right here it will hopefully get more people to get treatment.”

Koch lives in Columbia County and said this is where her opiate addiction started. She is pleased that Portage and PAS have agreed to have the mobile clinic in the city five days a week.

PAS is planning to have the clinic open at Market Square's parking lot, on East Cook Street next to Wilz Hometown Pharmacy. Hours will be Monday through Friday from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. The contract between the city and PAS was approved by the city council at their last meeting and states PAS can begin parking the mobile clinic in the parking lot starting Dec. 1.

“People need this treatment every day and we see our clinic in Madison very busy early in the morning for people who have jobs,” Koch said. “Those people are trying hard to deal with their addiction and have a job, it’s a very good thing.”

Don Zukowski, president of PAS, said the ultimate goal is to get a brick-and-mortar clinic site in the city to better serve the community.

“This is a scaled-down version of our full clinic in Madison,” Zukowski said. PAS does their own tests for urinalysis to make sure the treatment doesn’t have adverse effects on anything in the patient's system.

Mayor Mitch Craig said the city helped bring the mobile clinic to Portage due to the large amount of Columbia County residents traveling to Madison every day to receive treatment.

Koch explained that people in Columbia County usually have two options when looking for treatment: they can either go south to Madison or north to La Crosse.

“Those are the options — go far south or really far north,” Koch said.

“We saw that so many Columbia County residents we’re going to Madison every day to get this vital treatment,” Mayor Mitch Craig said. “It’s really great for Portage and its something we need.”

Koch explained the van was built by a company in Indiana to the specifications they asked for.

“This is the first of its kind and we’re still figuring out all the components of van,” Koch said.

The van has a waiting room with space for patients. There is an exam room, treatment room and a bathroom. It will start every day in Madison and be driven back and forth from Portage.

Koch said that PAS accepts most commercial insurances but will also work with patients to get the treatment.

More information for the mobile clinic can be found at pasrecovery.com