Montello man allegedly kicked officer in groin after throwing rocks at traffic in Portage

A Montello man left a local hospital and was throwing rocks at traffic in Portage before kicking a police officer in the groin while the officer attempted to detain the man, Columbia County court records show.

Sheridan M. Peters, 20, remains in custody on $500 cash bond at the Columbia County Jail. Peters has been charged with battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer following an incident last week in Portage.

On Tuesday Peters was in court for his initial appearance where his cash bond was set. If convicted Peters faces up to three years in prison, followed by up to three years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Nov. 1:

A Portage Police Officer was dispatched to Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital on New Pinery Road after staff reported Peters was causing a disturbance on Oct. 29 around 1:10 p.m. Staff was allegedly working to dispatch Peters when he began yelling in the hospital, ripped out his IV and ran away from nurses.

Peters eventually ran out of the hospital and was located by a second Portage Police Officer called to the scene. Peters was allegedly on New Pinery Road throwing rocks at cars traveling that afternoon.

One of the officers attempted to detain Peters due to safety concerns. When the officers attempted to keep Peters under control, Peters kicked the officer in the groin area. Peters was placed in handcuffs and while the officers were writing down information, Peters spoke to the officer.

The complaint alleges Peter said, “Take off my cuffs and see what I can really do.” Peters allegedly admitted to being a gang member and called the officer an “a------" after Peters was told he was under arrest for kicking the officer.

Peters is scheduled to be in Columbia County Court on Nov. 9 for a preliminary hearing.