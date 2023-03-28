A woman reported a car accident on March 22 at a Portage restaurant after her car was struck multiple times in a parking lot by a driver she believed to be intoxicated. Court documents allege he was three times over the legal limit.

Vincent J. Achterberg, 53, is facing one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – 6th offense. If found guilty he faces five years of prison followed by up five years of extended supervision.

Online records show Achterberg is no longer in custody after his signature bond was set at $5,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

On March 22, a Portage police officer responded to the call of a car accident in the parking lot Cathay Gardens on West Cook Street. The reporting party stated a white Chevrolet Trailblazer allegedly struck her vehicle multiple times.

The caller added they believed the driver of the Trailblazer was intoxicated. When the officer arrived on the scene they determined Achterberg to be the registered owner of the Trailblazer and that he had five prior convictions and a 0.02 restriction. Achterberg’s preliminary breath test showed a result of 0.270.

The officer spoke with Achterberg inside the restaurant and Achterberg allegedly told the officer he drove from Montello to Portage after he drank three beers.

The complaint includes records from the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles that show Achterberg has been convicted of OWI-related offenses five times before with the first conviction in 1989 and the most recent conviction in 2008.

Achterberg is scheduled to be back in court in May for a pre-trial conference and return date in June.

GALLERY: 18th Annual Pardeeville Community Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show