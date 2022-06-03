Montello man charged with sexual assault of a child

A Montello man remains in custody after being arrested for sexual assault of a child in May.

Kyle J. Wilcox, 25, has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child – sexual contact with a person under age of 13. If convicted he faces 40 years in prison and followed by up to 20 years of extended supervision.

Online records show Wilcox is a registered sex offender and has been since 2016.

At his initial appearance, Judge Todd Hepler set Wilcox’s cash bond at $50,000 with standard felony conditions.

According to the criminal complaint filed on May 24, on May 18 Columbia County Sheriff Detective observed an interview at the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center with an 11-year-old. The victim said Wilcox had touched them inappropriately on the thigh and buttocks.

Wilcox was interviewed by officers about the incident. Wilcox told officers he is currently on probation and is not supposed to have unsupervised contact with minors without approved chaperones.

Wilcox initially denied touching the victim but later allegedly said he got up during the night but could not remember what happened.

Wilcox is scheduled to be in Columbia County Court on June 27 for a pre-trial conference.

