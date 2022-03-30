Montello man charged with sexual assault of child

A Montello man is facing a single count of sexual assault of a person under the age of 13 in Columbia County.

Thomas A. Tierney, 24, was charged last week with felony first-degree sexual assault - sexual contact with person under age of 13. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison followed by up to 20 years of extended supervision.

According to online records Tierney remains in custody of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department being held on a $2,000 cash bond.

At his initial appearance on March 21, Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set Tierney’s bond and standard felony conditions including no unsupervised contact with any females under the age of 18.

According to the criminal complaint, a Portage Police officer took a complaint on March 6 regarding a possible sexual assault in the city.

On March 9, a Portage Police detective observed a forensic interview of a 10-year-old victim at the Columbia County Department of Health and Human Services. The victim said they were watching a movie at their home with Tierney.

Tierney allegedly took off his belt and unzipped his pants and had the victim sit on his lap. The victim said Tierney’s pants were pulled down to his knees and was moving the victim around on his lap while watching TV.

The victim said this had happened once before.

The detective observed another interview with a 7-year-old, who was identified as the witness in the complaint. The witness said Tierney was allegedly touching his genitals.

In an interview with police, Tierney said he babysat the victim and witness and admitted he watched movies with the pair.

Tierney is set to be back in court in May for a pre-trial conference.

