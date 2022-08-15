Montello man found guilty in sexual assault case

Thomas Tierney was found guilty of sexual assault of a child in Columbia County Courthouse after he pleaded no contest to the charge. He will be sentenced next month and faces up to 40 years in prison followed by up to 20 years of extended supervision.

Tierney, 25, Montello, was arrested in March on charges of a lone count first-degree sexual assault – sexual contact with person under age of 13.

Online records show Tierney remains in custody at the Columbia County Jail after his initial cash bond was set at $2,000.

The plea hearing was held on June 22. Judge Troy Cross found Tierney guilty following his no contest plea and ordered a pre-sentence investigation be put together before the hearing in September.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Portage Police officer took a complaint on March 6 regarding a possible sexual assault in the city.

On March 9, a Portage Police detective observed a forensic interview of a 10-year-old victim at the Columbia County Department of Health and Human Services. The victim said they were watching a movie at their home with Tierney.

Tierney allegedly took off his belt and unzipped his pants and had the victim sit on his lap. The victim said Tierney’s pants were pulled down to his knees and was moving the victim around on his lap while watching TV.

The victim said this had happened once before.

The detective observed another interview with a 7-year-old, who was identified as the witness in the complaint. The witness said Tierney was allegedly touching their genitals.

In an interview with police, Tierney said he babysat the victim and witness and admitted he watched movies with the pair.

Tierney’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13 at the Columbia County Courthouse.