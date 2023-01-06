Montello pair charged with armed robbery

Two people have been arrested for what authorities are calling an armed home invasion in the town of Shields in Marquette County.

Marquette County Sheriff Joseph Konrath released a statement regarding the arrest on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Jayce Ellsworth-Messa, 17, Montello, and Dominick Ziolek, 17, Montello, have been charged with felony burglary-dwelling. The charges have the modifiers of use of a dangerous weapon and party to a crime.

If found guilty, they face up to 10 years in prison, followed by a maximum of five years of extended supervision.

The pair has also been charged with misdemeanor counts of intentional pointing firearm at a person, criminal damage to property and battery.

Konrath said officers responded to a residence in Shields for the report of a home invasion on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The 911 dispatch center received a call stating that two individuals forced entry into the home demanding items of value. The victim, who was alone at the time, was confronted by the individuals and sustained injuries as a result of the altercation, Konrath said.

Konrath claimed the individuals had a handgun and used other unspecified dangerous weapons during the crime. Several items were allegedly taken from the home.

“The suspects fled on foot and an immediate search of the area was conducted. As part of the investigation, two suspects were identified. One suspect was located at his residence and taken into custody. The second suspect was arrested a few hours later at a different residence. The handgun used during the incident was recovered at that time,” Konrath said.

Online court records show Ellsworth-Messa and Ziolek received a cash bond of $10,000 during their bail/bond hearing on Thursday. Both are set to be back in Marquette County Court on Monday, Jan. 9 for their initial appearances.