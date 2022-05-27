Multiple developments in the works in Portage

The Portage City Council heard an update Thursday night on the northside housing development as well as a number of other developments in the planning stages.

Steve Sobiek, director of city planning and development, spoke to the council with more information on the Rolling Prairie subdivision, which has been lauded by public officials for weeks as the biggest subdivision development in decades in Portage.

The 60-acre, 91-lot development is still in the preliminary planning stages, Sobiek said. The developers — after receiving feedback from a recent housing study — are looking into a variety of housing options in the subdivision. These include traditional housing options along with smaller lots and also options for multi-family units.

Sobiek said the Park and Recreation Board recently approved a 20-acre conservancy park within the development that could include a dog park.

The development is planned to be behind Portage Ford. It will also link Gunderson Drive and Hamilton Street, which City Administrator Shawn Murphy said would be an important connection on the northside of Portage.

The 60-acre lot was purchased by Gumz Farms with the idea of developing it into a residential subdivision, city documents state.

The pre-development agreement, which was approved by the City Council in January, states availability for owner-occupied residential dwellings in the city are at a historic low and is not meeting the city’s demand for houses. That is adversely affecting commercial and industrial development and overall population growth in the city.

Discussions and plans for the development remain in the early stages and the pre-development agreement says water and utilities and other construction cannot start until Jan. 1, 2023. The process is expected to take several months to gain full approval by the City Council.

In other discussion, Sobiek said there are plans for a new Kwik Trip possibly with a car wash in the lot on New Pinery Road next to Culver's.

The 10,000-square-foot Kwik Trip is awaiting the results from a traffic analysis. This includes the intersection of Collins Road and New Pinery Road, which is already affected by the Portage High School traffic. The city has applied for a grant with the state Department of Transportation to get the intersection updated to help with the school traffic.

A shared access easement agreement would also need to be approved by Culver's and Kwik Trip.

He said there was also a developer looking into opening a brewery/brewpub in Portage.

“Lots of things in the works in Portage right now,” Sobiek said. “It’s a very exciting time for Portage and its growth.”

