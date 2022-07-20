National Night Out returns on August 2

National Night Out is coming back to Portage with plenty of entertainment, including a medical helicopter landing, dodgeball and a free family friendly movie.

The event is designed to build the relationship between law enforcement and the community. This year the event is being held at Collipp-Worden Park on Aug. 2 starting at 6 p.m.

This will be the second year the Portage Police are hosting the event and it fits in with Police Chief Keith Klafke’s continuing effort to have the police be partners with the community.

If You Go What: Portage National Night Out Where: Collipp-Worden Park, 226 W. Slifer Street. When: August 2, starting at 6 p.m. What you need to bring: Event is free, people can bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the free film showing.

“This is a great event where people get to interact with members of the police department, first responders and other law enforcement officers,” Klafke said.

A medical helicopter will kick off the evening with a landing just after 6 p.m. and is scheduled to take off around 7 p.m., it is just one of the additions for this year; organizers of the event have expanded the number of informational booths and the number of games.

“People can get a closer look at the helicopter and a number of other first responder vehicle that evening,” Klakfe said. “There will be plenty of games this year including two games of dodgeball.

“It will be first responders vs. kids,” Klafke said. He added that a pickup game of basketball could also arise with the courts available to use during National Night Out.

“This year, with the help of our sponsors, we have been able to expand and bring in even more resources for people to get a look at,” Klafke said. The event is sponsored by American Family Insurance — Sheila Link Agency Inc. & Shannon Freimuth Agency Inc.

Many other community organizations are donating money to make the event possible. They include the Portage Public Library and staff from the Columbia County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC). There will also be other community groups with booths set up with information including the Kiwanis Club and American Legion.

The event is free to the public and will include food prepared by the Elks Lodge. National Night Out will conclude with a showing of the 2021 movie "Sing 2." Klafke said people are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the movie.

The 2021 National Night Out was the first time Portage Police participated in the event. It was held at Sunset Park with a number of law enforcement and first responders in attendance.

“We’re bringing in a lot more this year and needed a bigger footprint – a bigger space for everything that is planned,” Klafke said.

“There will be lots of different activities and events for the whole family,” Klafke said. “It really was a lot of fun last year and we’re hoping for the same this year.”