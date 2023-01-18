New Portage librarian sets sights on community programming

When Whitney Parrillo moved to rural Illinois with her husband, she didn’t know anyone in the area. Yet, it was there that she would begin a career that has continued to include work at multiple libraries for more than a decade.

Parrillo, the new Adult Services Librarian at the Portage Public Library, now lives in Montello with her family. She started her job on Jan. 3 and said the job has been going well.

“I’ve always seen libraries as a comfortable, happy place for everyone,” Parrillo said. She said growing up she went to libraries a lot and knew them as welcoming to all people.

“I emailed the library about volunteer jobs just to meet people,” Parrillo recalled. That email led to an interview for her new job. Before she was hired she worked at the Endeavor Public Library.

“I’ve worked for six or seven libraries over 13 years,” Parrillo said. “I love libraries because they are community centers and accept people of all walks of life.”

A large part of her job at the Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater St., is purchasing the printed materials, magazines and video games available for checkout at the library. She also assists Events and Programming Coordinator Patti Fichter at the library with suggestions for adult programming.

The library currently holds a number of programs designed for adults in the area, including chair yoga, meditation, Zumba, and the return of a computer basics classes to help seniors learn how to use email, social media and other technologies.

Parrillo noted that seniors are the majority of adults who use the library but she would like to change that to include more millennials.

“We are looking to get these younger adults in the library,” she said.

Another part of her job is helping people find resources and connect them with the agencies they need, returning the library to a community center.

This is something that Library Director Debbie Bird has said in meetings at the city and county level. The library is a source for printed materials, but also is a space in the community for anyone to get resources with the PAWSC.

The Portage Area Workforce & Service Connection was started in the last few years at the Portage Library. PAWSC services help people with finding employment, housing and taxes resources by connecting people with county services like Columbia County Health and Human Services. More information on PAWSC can be found at portagelibrary.us/PAWSC.

“I’ve worked in rural Wisconsin and some of these resources are not available readily or people don’t know where to find them,” Parrillo said. “PAWSC is helpful to connect these people with what they need help with, whether it’s food assistance or help finding housing.”

All of this is part of Parrillo’s love for libraries.

“It’s one of the only places in our society without the expectation of spending money,” Parrillo said. “There is no expectation of payment here. You can just be at the library.”

She added it’s a place to nurture your interests, no matter your age.

“People come to the library and learn more about their interests,” Parrillo said. “It’s a place where you can find your interests and other people.”