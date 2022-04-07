New school board members elected in Poynette, Lodi districts

The Lodi and Poynette school districts concluded their school board races in Tuesday’s election.

Candidates in each district spent the months leading up to the election campaigning, attending forums, and discussing their views on things like budget, Critical Race Theory, and classroom pandemic precautions in preparation for their prospective roles.

Voters in Lodi elected Heather Baron and Scott Bilse, both newcomers to the board, to the two vacancies. Voters favored Baron by 25% and Bilse by 31%.

Baron’s campaign featured the slogan, “It’s time to put our kids first.” In a candidate forum held March 16, she stated that, if elected, she looked forward to considering the fine print of any given issue and was open to others’ opinions on district issues.

Bilse was unable to attend the March 16 forum. He’s a self-described “candidate for change,” and said he wants to see improvements between community members and administrators. He said he wants to spend his time on the board making parents and community members feel heard.

Baron and Bilse beat out the two other candidates for the Lodi School Board — Julie McKiernan and William M. Wipperfurth.

In Poynette, Amber Frieden and Jamie Pauli took the two empty board spots with 30% and 27% of the vote, respectively.

Frieden said that her previous volunteer work in the school district and her ability to look at things with a level head will help her to make hard decisions as a board member. One example of such decisions is the Poynette School District’s handling of the pandemic, which she considers a top issue.

Among Pauli’s top concerns is the handling of the district budget. He said he hopes the state will increase funding for schools so that teachers and other school staff members can earn more competitive wages.

Noah Jensen and Vern Karman were the two other candidates for Poynette.