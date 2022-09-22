New sheriff officers sworn in

Five officers were sworn into the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night with family and friends in attendance along with the entire Columbia County Board of Supervisors.

This was the first time the swearing-in ceremony took place in front of the whole county board. In the past, the ceremonies were smaller and sometimes held at the smaller public safety committee meeting.

“This is a very unique and special opportunity,” County Chair Chris Polzer said. “A big part of this is to acknowledge the strong relationship with our sheriff’s office.”

Sheriff Roger Brandner spoke to the officers and those attending the meeting about the importance of ethics and professionalism required in law enforcement before the swearing. He noted the uniqueness of the job as well as the difficulties they will face.

“Currently it is a tough time in law enforcement,” Brandner said. “It is an honorable job. It is a rewarding job. They will do things that not many will do, but it is also a very hard job.”

Brandner also told the officers about the support he has seen in Columbia County over 40 years in the community.

“You’re walking into a county where the citizens truly respect law and order. They respect and honor their law enforcement and they’re friends,” Brandner said.

One example of that strong relationship is that Columbia County Supervisors get their monthly meeting packets delivered to them by a sheriff’s deputy. Polzer said that is so both the officers and supervisors get to know each other.

Brandner announced to the board that Nicholas Kearns was joining the department as a road deputy, James Kicmol as a court services deputy and Travis Ahlgren, Azani Campbell and Heather Colassaco as jail deputies.

After the group was sworn in a loved one came up to the officers and pinned their badge on the new uniform.