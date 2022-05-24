New substance recovery center aiming to build ‘culture of recovery’

The Harbor Recovery Center will be opening soon in Portage for people struggling with substance use and mental health.

The center plans to open a non-residential community recovery center in the heart of Portage this summer at 205 W. Pleasant St. It will be funded with private donations which means services are free to the public. As a private nonprofit, the Harbor Recovery Center is on a mission to serve families and individuals affected by substance use and mental health.

Tom Drury, president of Harbor Recovery's board, said one of the goals of the organization is to build a "culture of recovery" for members of this community.

Faith Gladem, executive director for Harbor Recovery, said the idea for Harbor Recovery started last year.

“A group of passionate and like-minded men and women saw the growing need for support to individuals and their families struggling with substance use and/or mental health,” Gladem said. “The Harbor Recovery Center was born out of this need.”

Harbor Recovery held an event on Sunday that brought over 50 people at Collipp-Worden Park in Portage, and it is just one example of community-building. They held a similar event in April with over 60 people attending.

“Being in recovery in a smaller community can be very difficult,” Drury said. “Bringing together people in recovery and their allies is a new service to this community. Harbor Recovery will have helpful resources for individuals struggling with substances. There will also be resources for family members and loved ones of people struggling with mental health and substance use.”

Gladem said Harbor Recovery will continue to hold these events along with educational events that will cover a range of topics.

For more information: To find out more about assistance or to donate, contact Harbor Recovery at: (608) 697-7163 or faith@theharborrecoverycenter.com

“We will be holding events for the community with education-based learning opportunities on subjects such as substance use in your community, relapse prevention, neuroscience of addiction, ending stigma, mental health, self-care, prevention, and teen AODA issues,” Gladem said.

WATCH NOW: Portage Canal Days 2021 Canal Days returned to downtown Portage on June 5 with live music, sidewalk sales, face-pain…

Drury and Gladem both pointed out there were 24 fatal overdoses in Columbia County in 2021, which they say shows a demand for help in the community. The statistic comes from the Columbia County Overdose Fatality Review team, of which Gladem is a member.

“There is a growing need for the services we provide. We want to be a resource for family members and individuals to help them take through a difficult time in their life,” Drury said. “We also want to provide them assistance to seek other resources that are available within the county.”

"We are excited and so very grateful to provide a welcoming and safe space where the Harbor Recovery Center will support the needs of individuals and their families,” Gladem said.

The Harbor Recovery Center will provide the following:

Family peer support for those struggling to cope with a loved one’s substance use and/or mental health;

Peer support for individuals struggling with substance use and/or mental health;

A location to hold support and recovery groups;

Referral services for those seeking treatment;

Educational programming for individuals, families and the community;

Events and activities for those they serve and their allies.

“One of the other benefits for those we serve will be our ability to connect them with other services, agencies and organizations in the community that we have built partnerships with," Drury said. "We intend to fill the gap for those seeking support in recovery.”

As a nonprofit organization, the center relies on private donations from the community.

“Donations are important because at this juncture we are 100% supported by the generosity of private donations,” Drury said. “The demand for our services exceeds our current capacity, so building additional resources to meet the needs of those in recovery and seeking support is critical and our services are provided free of charge to participants.”

“At the Harbor, we will provide compassionate support, vital resources, education opportunities and events and activities that will build a culture of recovery in Portage and the surrounding areas” Gladem added.

Gladem said currently there is no date set for the grand opening.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.