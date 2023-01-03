No injuries reported following butter fire in Portage

The Portage Fire Department was called to a concrete structure fire on Monday night at the Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI) building in Portage.

Two other fire departments were called to assist in containing the blaze and the melting butter which had spread throughout the building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase.

On Monday night at 9:15 p.m., the Portage fire department was dispatched to AMPI at 301 Brooks Street. Crews were advised of heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the building.

Haase released a statement regarding the incident on Tuesday morning. He stated there were no reported injuries of fire personnel or AMPI workers.

“Portage fire crews stretched lines to the entrance door but were pushed back by the heat and smoke,” Haase stated.

Since the crews were unable to access the building they continued to monitor the fire from outside until the Poynette and Kilbourne fire departments arrived with their aerial apparatus.

“Fire crews attempted to gain access from each end of the structure to control fire spread but due to the heavy smoke and runoff they couldn’t proceed,” Haase said.

Haase added the fire started in a room where butter was stored. It began to heat up and then started to “flow throughout the structure.”

After hours of containing the fire from outside, they were able to get past the firewall and enter the building.

“Portage Hazmat Team also attempted to contain the runoff into the storm sewers and into the canal,” Haase said. “They placed boom and other absorbents to control the runoff. The DNR will be out to assess the runoff later today.”

Portage Fire Department called for mutual aid and requested the following departments to assist: Pardeeville Fire, Poynette Fire, Kilbourne Fire, Baraboo Fire, Briggsville Fire, Rio Fire, Wyocena Fire, Columbus Fire and Lodi Fire. Pardeeville EMS and Aspirus MedEvac were on scene to monitor firefighters' health.

Portage Police helped with traffic control near the fire and keeping the scene secure.

Kwik Trip donated food for the firefighters and Smith Bus brought in two buses so the firefighters and AMPI workers could stay warm.