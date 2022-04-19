'No Mow May' bee boosting initiative growing in Wisconsin

Wisconsin communities are encouraging residents to keep their lawnmowers in the garage next month to boost the population of bees and other pollinators.

Appleton became the first city to adopt the “No Mow May” initiative a couple years ago and others have followed, including Wausau, Oshkosh, Fort Atkinson and Stevens Point.

The idea is to give homeowners the option of letting their lawns become a bit overgrown for a few weeks to ensure that bees that are coming out of hibernation have plenty of options for the nectar and pollen they need, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.

Cities temporarily waive enforcement of ordinances that require homeowners to maintain their lawns.

In Portage, the initiative could result in consequences from law enforcement.

According to Portage Community Service Officer Kevin Todryk, lawns in the city are not to surpass 8 inches of height. Those in violation of the ordinance are given a warning, and if they don't cut the grass after that, the city brings in a contractor to do it, billing the property owner for the service.

In a typical year, Todryk said he and his colleagues hand out their fair share of warnings.

"We do tag quite a few properties every year," Todryk said. "Most of the time, after they're notified of the violation, they do take care of it."

However, Todryk added that around a dozen of those warnings annually go unheeded by property owners, resulting in the use of the city's contractors.

"It kind of becomes a nuisance," he said.

Different circumstances also come into play with home ownership and lawn responsibility, said Todryk. This includes abandonment and moving homes. Repeat offenders also don't seem to be much of an issue.

"Whether or not a property is occupied makes a big difference," Todryk said.

Throughout Wisconsin, the initiative has spread even further this year, to La Crosse, Wisconsin Rapids, De Pere and other communities.

“Bees, and insects in general, are in a bit of a slump right now,” said Israel Del Toro, a biology professor at Appleton’s Lawrence University.

Studies have shown steep declines in wild bee populations in the 21st century. The United Nations characterizes it as a threat to the global food supply.

Del Toro said many factors are hurting bee populations, including climate change and irresponsible uses of pesticides and herbicides. But in his view, the biggest stressor is habitat loss.

Del Toro said there is plenty of room for compromise. People can plant native flowers or allow growth only in parts of their yards.