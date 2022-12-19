No One Alone continues mission during holidays

People often get lonely as the holiday season rolls through, especially those who live by themselves. A Portage man is connecting with those people so they don’t feel alone.

Emil Mravik runs the No One Alone program as a member of the Portage Lions out of his home in the city. He has been with the group since 1968.

Three days a week he calls a handful of people who live alone and chats with them about whatever is one their minds.

“We talk about a gamut of things going on in their lives and the world,” Mravik said. “Many times this is the only person they’ll talk to all day.”

Mravik gets contacted by people’s siblings, children and other friends of family members about getting on his call list.

“The families are very glad to have this call in their lives,” Mravik said. “It takes some of the burden off of the loved ones who may not be able to visit as much as they’d like.”

Mravik makes the calls from his Portage home and keeps a log of the phones calls he makes. This includes keeping track of the people he calls and making notes on the condition of each person.

“On most days people are feeling okay, but in the winter that can change,” Mravik said. “Our conversation might shift to questions they have about something in the community, and I work to find an answer for them next time we talk.”

They also talk about the Green Bay Packers, of course, the weather and coming winter storms. One of the participants asked Mravik about her worry about walking on the ice on her driveway. Mravik suggested getting cleats that can be attached to boots like used for ice fishing.

“And now she can safely walk on her driveway without that fear. That can really help a person – just feeling safe,” Mravik said.

The No One Alone program benefits the participants but also has benefits for Mravik.

“It makes me feel good and gives me a great uplifting feeling,” Mravik said. “It’s really good to connect with people and cheer them up.”

Three days every week Mravik makes these phone calls. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday he sits in his living room and goes through his list of people to call, and at the end of the calls he feels good about them.

Mravik added there is a possibility that if is someone doesn’t answer he might have to contact a family member or sheriff’s office for a wellness check.

He runs the program through the Portage Lions, but participants wanting to get a call from Mravik do not have to live in Portage.

“I can call anyone that isn’t a long distance call,” Mravik said. “I enjoy doing it and will make as many calls as needed.”

There is no charge to join the No One Alone program.

Anyone with questions about the program or interested in being part of the No One Alone program can contact Mravik at 608-742-3588.

This story has been updated.