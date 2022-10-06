Northwoods celebrates A-Team

The Northwoods Inc. of Wisconsin cafeteria was full of smiles and excitement in Portage on Wednesday morning.

Members of the A-Team were set to present State Rep. Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) with the A-Team All Star Championship for Choice Award for his support over the years.

The A-Team started as a grassroots effort in Wisconsin to create awareness in the community for people with special needs to have the opportunity to work and live a meaningful life. The A-Team now has chapters across the nation in 20 states.

When Plumer was announced there was a loud round of applause from the crowd. Members of the A-Team held signs saying “My Work. My Choice.” And “A-Team Thanks You.” There are about 60-80 members of the A-Team associated with Northwoods all wearing green shirts.

Plumer has been a supporter of Northwoods since 2018 when he was first elected and took a tour of the facility.

“I’ve toured a lot of facilities and businesses and I’ve never seen the dedication they have here,” Plumer said. “It’s just incredible.”

Northwoods, N6510 US Highway 51, serves about 300 people in Portage and Columbia County. Northwoods President and CEO Jolene Wheeler said Northwoods provides day services for individuals and a work program with a plethora of programming options.

Northwoods “provides an array of services to individuals with diverse abilities to assist them with becoming empowered to advocate for choice, inspire change, maximize independence, and achieve personal success,” she said.

Northwoods provides services like job coaching and training which can include sending staff to go into the workplace and work with the employer and the employee, Wheeler said. They also teach daily living skills for people.

“All of this is really about empowering individuals,” Wheeler said. “The ultimate goal is for everyone here to achieve their own personal success.”

Plumer said that the work Northwoods does is very important to Portage and the county.

“Keep it up,” Plumer told members of the A-Team. “You’re doing great work here.”