Northwoods celebrates A-Team

The Northwoods Inc. of Wisconsin cafeteria was full of smiles and excitement in Portage on Wednesday morning.
Members of the A-Team were set to present State Rep. Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) with the A-Team All Star Championship for Choice Award for his support over the years.
The A-Team started as a grassroots effort in Wisconsin to create awareness in the community for people with special needs to have the opportunity to work and live a meaningful life. The A-Team now has chapters across the nation in 20 states.
When Plumer was announced there was a loud round of applause from the crowd. Members of the A-Team held signs saying “My Work. My Choice.” And “A-Team Thanks You.” There are about 60-80 members of the A-Team associated with Northwoods all wearing green shirts.
Plumer has been a supporter of Northwoods since 2018 when he was first elected and took a tour of the facility.
“I’ve toured a lot of facilities and businesses and I’ve never seen the dedication they have here,” Plumer said. “It’s just incredible.”
Northwoods, N6510 US Highway 51, serves about 300 people in Portage and Columbia County. Northwoods President and CEO Jolene Wheeler said Northwoods provides day services for individuals and a work program with a plethora of programming options.
Northwoods “provides an array of services to individuals with diverse abilities to assist them with becoming empowered to advocate for choice, inspire change, maximize independence, and achieve personal success,” she said.
Northwoods provides services like job coaching and training which can include sending staff to go into the workplace and work with the employer and the employee, Wheeler said. They also teach daily living skills for people.
“All of this is really about empowering individuals,” Wheeler said. “The ultimate goal is for everyone here to achieve their own personal success.”
Plumer said that the work Northwoods does is very important to Portage and the county.
“Keep it up,” Plumer told members of the A-Team. “You’re doing great work here.”
Portage Lions Club hosts 'Stuff the Bus' event at Walmart
Members of the Portage Lions Club spent their Friday afternoon stationed outside the entrance of the local Wal-Mart in hopes of "stuffing" a school bus full of supplies.
The Lions Club runs its "stuff the bus" program each year, handing out flyers and collecting donations for Portage's public school classrooms. "Stuff the bus" is a statewide initiative, run among various other clubs in Wisconsin to collect supplies for different school districts.
Lions Club President Jerry Thompson estimates that with each supply drive, the Club has been able to raise "thousands of dollars in supplies," benefitting not only incoming students, but teachers who may otherwise have been purchasing their classroom necessities out of pocket.
This year those necessities include the following:
Clear backpacks, binders and dividers in all sizes, scientific calculators, colored pencils, markers, dry-erase markers, earbuds or headphones, folders, glue sticks, graph paper, highlighters, index cards, loose leaf paper, notebooks, pens, #2 pencils, three-ring zippered pencil cases, hand-held pencil sharpeners, pink erasers, sticky notes, rulers, and sharpies.
For Thompson, its rewarding to see the reactions of school staff when they watch the donations lining their hallways.
"(The school staff were) just amazed at what the generosity of this town has been," he said. "It's very successful"
He attributes this success to "picking the right days."
This year, donations will be accepted at Wal-Mart on August 11 and 12 .
Thompson and Club Director Nancy Schaper handed out flyers from 4 pm - 6 pm, with some donors even handing them cash to go toward local schools.
"Anything we can do to help the community," said Thompson.
Along with supply donations, the Portage Lions Club is also looking for new members. More information is available at their website.