Officials celebrate collaborative effort to help clean up the Portage Canal

Cleaning up the Portage Canal is a process that started almost 20 years ago and this November a momentous milestone will be reached with the help of multiple state and federal agencies.

On Tuesday afternoon, Portage and Wisconsin officials gathered on the bridge over the Portage Canal for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the final phase of the segment two revitalization project. However, the event was moved inside due to heavy winds.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished with the canal,” said Water Resource Engineer with the DNR and canal project manager, Scott Inman. Inman addressed an audience on Tuesday afternoon at the Columbia County Administration building.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) took over a large portion of the project last year during the dredging and decontamination of the water in the canal.

At times it appeared that the project may not get done, Inman explained. He said the contamination of the canal didn’t happen overnight; it took place over 100 years.

“It was contaminated for so long it would be so simple to fix and we knew it would take a long time for this to be completed,” Inman said.

The Portage Canal, built in the 1800s, is divided into four different segments. Segment one runs from the Wisconsin River to Adams Street. Segment two of the canal, which was the focus on Tuesday, runs from Adams Street to the Canadian Pacific Railway. The city has no immediate plans for the third and fourth segments of the canal that go from the Canadian Pacific Railway up to the State Highway 33 and then to the Fox River near just off of Agency House Road.

The Portage Canal, which runs about 2.5 miles, was built almost 175 years ago and completed in 1851 and was first used by industry in Portage. It was originally built to connect the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River, but was never completed. The canal is now used mostly for stormwater runoff, but could be used for recreational purposes in the future, like kayaking as the canal connects to the Wisconsin River.

The City of Portage first secured funds to dredge the canal in 2004 with help from U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin. Over the last 18 years the city has worked with the DNR, the Department of Transportation and county officials to keep this project moving forward to completion.

Mark Aquino, Secretary’s Director for the DNR, said the project was a collaborative effort with state, local and federal officials.

“This is the way government is supposed to work,” Aquino said. “See a problem and work together to fix it.”

Also in attendance were Steven Little, assistant deputy secretary of the DNR, Columbia County Chair Chris Polzer and Portage City Administrator Shawn Murphy along with a number of other Portage city staff and alderperson along with members of the Portage ad-hoc canal committee members.

About 47,200 tons of sediment was removed from the canal last year as part of the dredging process. The DNR, along with a contractor, dredged the second segment of the canal last summer which removed sediment, random items found in the canal and treated about 1.3 million gallons of contaminated water.

The canal was last fully dredged in 1927 with two sections being dredged in 2006 and 2016. The first part of the dredging process was devoted to clearing downed trees and other foliage that had overgrown the canal over the years.

The project is in its final stages now with segment two revitalization which will pave the path along the canal and add lights and benches. It is scheduled to be completed in November, weather permitting.

This part of the project is being overseen by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as part of their TAP program which promotes non-motorized transportation like the Ice Age Trail, with which the Portage Canal path will be integrated.

Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson was at the ceremony on Tuesday as well. He promoted the department TAP program that is funding 72 non-motorized transportation projects across the state providing about $35 million for the projects.

Officials on Tuesday explained that it was important to clean the water and clear the sediment of the canal but also to improve the recreational capabilities of the canal.

“In the future you’ll be able to enjoy the canal and trail thanks to this collaborative effort,” Inman said.