A top 20 spot in the U.S. Cheese Championship Contest has left one Columbia County creamery feeling like the big cheese.

Kingston Creamery in Cambria achieved “legen-dairy” status in the Soft & Semi Soft Mixed Milk Cheeses category with its Breezy Blue, a blue-veined cheese.

It’s a major accolade in the world of pasteurized goods, one that, according to Nelson Schrock, General Manager of the Kingston Cheese Co-op, is a testament to all the work that goes into cheese production.

“It’s a verification,” said Schrock. “It validates that there’s hard work being put in, much effort with good faith in the results.”

Kingston’s employees take note of four primary characteristics of its cheeses: Body, texture, aroma, and flavor. In the case of Breezy Blue, for instance, contest judges would have been met with a creamy texture featuring sweet, fruity notes.

“What we expect from our breezy blue is a very firm approach,” said Schrock. “It’s going to be more creamy, a more palatable to the younger generation of today.”

In cultivating the exact flavor and texture profiles they want to see in their cheeses, he added, the efforts begin right at the udder.

“The effort will always start with the best quality milk,” he said.

This entails Amish farm traditions, according to Kingston’s Wisconsin Cheese website. Cows and goats are hand-milked using old-fashioned milk cans, and when weather conditions allow for it, the animals are permitted to graze on pasture.

Another key component, said Schrock, are the cheesemakers themselves, who must be vigilant in overseeing production.

“(The cheesemaker) would have to maintain and monitor the minute by minute unfolding of how this milk will be turned into cheese,” he said.

Overall, it comes down to a good mixture of science and art, which Schrock says Kingston has been able to achieve.

“We have a blend of the art and the science of cheesemaking,” he said. “We’re very happy that we have that situation.”

Two other Wisconsin cheese manufacturers took home second and third place in the contest. Associated Milk Producers Inc. of Blair took home third place for a medium cheddar made by Dillon Syl. Second place was awarded to a Vintage Cupola American Original Cheese from Door Artisan Cheese Company of Egg Harbor for Red Barn Family Farms in Appleton.

First place was awarded to an aged gouda made by Arethusa Farm Dairy in Bantam, Connecticut.