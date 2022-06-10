Ostrowski honored to be inducted into Portage High School Hall of Fame

Justin Ostrowski made a name for himself as successful athlete at Portage High School. He now gives back to the community that supported him throughout his career.

Ostrowski will be inducted into the Portage High School Hall of Fame next month. This story is part of a series highlighting the 2022 PHS HOF inductees. The PHS HOF was created to recognize distinguished alumni or others who have accomplished athletic, professional and civic feats to better the Portage community.

For more information Tickets for the PHS HOF ceremony are $30 per person and space is limited. To reserve your seat at the event, checks should be made out to “GPYEF” and mailed to: Portage Community School District, Attn: Suzi Hemler, 305 E. Slifer St., Portage. More information on the GPYEF can be found at gpyef.org.

During his time at PHS, Ostrowski was a star athlete earning 11 varsity letters in his four years for football, basketball, track and baseball. He was a top recruit in both football and basketball in the 2003 class.

In an interview on Thursday, he said he was honored and humbled to be receiving the recognition of being inducted into the PHS HOF.

After high school he earned a full ride scholarship to UW-Madison, where he played football before a knee injury ended his playing career in 2005.

Ostrowski was nominated by his father Jim Ostrowski. In the application he wrote, “(Justin) is very passionate and committed to give back to his hometown.”

That was certainly the sentiment of Ed Carlson who coached Ostrowski in football and basketball.

“They say once a warrior, always a warrior around here for alumni. Justin epitomizes that,” Carlson said.

Carlson is the athletic director for Portage High School. Carlson and Jeff Weissinger were football coaches for Portage and both saw the immense talent he was on the field.

“Justin was one of the most gifted athletes in Portage history,” Weissinger said.

Weissinger was Ostrowski’s AP History teacher at PHS and often had his students research successful Portage graduates.

“Students sometimes think the grass is always greener elsewhere,” Weissinger said. “This research would show students that greatness walks in these halls.”

In 1999, Ostrowski was a freshman on the varsity football team.

“As a freshman, I couldn’t imagine a guy of the athleticism, but also the work ethic he had,” Carlson recalled.

That year Ostrowski was a freshman and his brother Josh Ostrowski was a senior and they were played the same position.

“It was something else seeing a freshman being able to keep up with the rest of a varsity team during playoff practices,” Carlson said.

Ostrowski recalls that year, saying it was special being on the same team with his older brother.

“It was really great. I remember we had to beat Reedsburg to win the South Central Wisconsin Championship,” Ostrowski said. “That was a big win.”

Other memories from high school include being a football recruit throughout the country and the football camps he attended.

Carlson and Ostrowski recalled fond memories from the 2003 basketball season.

“It was the first time we were in the state tournament since 1982,” Ostrowski said.

“That season was a big deal for Portage,” Carlson said.

Ostrowski also spoke about his baseball career and a conference clinching game against Wisconsin Dells. But high school wasn’t just about winning for him.

“Outside of the wins, it’s the life lessons you learn in sports and the stories you remember with your friends,” Ostrowski said. “Those are the things you remember when you see someone for the first time in 15 years. You talk about the wins but you really enjoy those stories you’ll have the rest of your life.”

After High School

Ostrowski had a career-ending knee injury in the pre-season of the 2005 season with the Wisconsin Badgers football team. But Weissinger knew that wasn’t going to stop him.

“Some gifted athletes think of themselves as just an athlete,” Weissinger said. “That injury took away his shot at the NFL, but that wasn’t going to stop him. He knew he was more than an athlete.”

After graduating from UW-Madison in 2007 with a degree in sociology, Ostrowski moved back to Portage to continue his legacy in Portage.

He lives with his wife Amber and their two sons Landon and Lucas. Justin coaches his son’s basketball and baseball teams with football just around the corner.

“We are close friends and it’s been really cool watching Justin go from high school to college and now living in Portage and raising his family,” Carlson said. “He is continuing his legacy as a father and his involvement in youth sports.”

Carlson described Ostrowski as a positive difference maker in the community in his role as a youth sports coach.

“I coached high school sports for a while before coaching my son’s team,” Ostrowski said. “Right now it’s all about the baseball season but this fall is fourth grade football. I’m really excited about that.”

What does Portage mean to Ostrowski?

“It’s about being a warrior and supporting each other in the community,” Ostrowski said.

He explained the reason he is involved with organizations like Portage Boys Hoop Club and the Portage Youth Baseball Club is because he wants kids to have role models and coaches like he had growing up in Portage.

“I’m trying to give back so these kids get that similar experience,” Ostrowski said. “It’s about making Portage as great as possible. It’s not just sports, it’s about being a positive role model in the community.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.