Our House welcomes Easter spirit with window decorating

The Easter Bunny made a surprise house call Monday to a group of assisted living home residents in Portage.

Our House Senior Living facility kicked off its “Come Egg Our House” event with the famed rabbit, as well as Easter cupcakes and coffee. The event, which runs until April 15, allows local kids to come decorate the facility’s windows, giving residents something colorful to look at.

Two small visitors from The Tree House child care joined the bunny in window decorating Monday, waving to residents through the glass as they filled in eggs and flowers with window markers.

Child care provider Emily Hefko escorted the two guests — Regan, 2, and Savannah, 5 — as they spent the morning coloring with the Easter Bunny.

Hefko said the event fosters connections between young children and older adults, which she says is “a really wonderful thing.”

“Sometimes you don’t have grandparents or they’re not nearby,” Hefko said. “This is connecting the generations.”

Three years ago, these connections — like many other things — looked different. Children could attend an Easter egg hunt in the backyard of the Our House facility, wielding their baskets alongside residents and the bunny. Now, the young visitors are separated from residents by windows, but that isn’t enough to keep them from enjoying each other’s company.

“They’re still having a blast,” said Our House Executive Director Dawn Koeppel. “It puts smiles on the residents’ faces.”

Koeppel was behind the effort to bring Easter celebrations back to the facility, filling goodie bags and drawing the outlines of Easter eggs and smiling faces on the windows. It isn’t the same as the egg hunt, she said, but it’s no less of a celebration.

“We wanted to do something different,” she said. “Whatever we come up with, it’s gotta be fun.”

Easter Bunny-in-Chief Haley Simonson added that events like these bring back a sense of normal, just with the added precaution of masks.

“It’s like we’re taking another step in the right direction,” she said.

For Simonson, clad in a full bunny suit, those “steps” took the form of hops Monday. Beyond the community support, Our House also gets assistance from Moments Hospice, a Madison hospice agency that provides end-of-life care.

“We try to partner with Our House as much as possible to get in the community and help their residents,” said Cassondra Peters, a consultant with Moments Hospice.

Koeppel said she’s grateful for the support, and hopes to bring in more kids to decorate the windows.

Anyone interested in making their mark on the windows can visit Our House’s Assisted Care facility on Village Road or the Senior Apartments on Northridge Drive anytime until April 15. All participating kids can take home a goodie bag.