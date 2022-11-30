PACE Foundation seeks to enrich Pardeeville community

Bike trail enhancements, outdoor films, and wheelchair access on the beach. Those are just a few of the ideas being bounced around the meetings of a newly formed foundation in Pardeeville.

Formed in summer of 2022, the Pardeeville Area Community Enrichment (PACE) Foundation seeks to make improvements throughout the Pardeeville community.

While the foundation’s members have many goals, Vice President Steve Woxland wants community members to understand that things take time.

“I don’t want to get people too excited,” said Woxland.

Currently, the only project the foundation has set in motion is a mural, to grace the side of the pharmacy building facing the municipal parking lot sometime this winter. However, Woxland says he expects more ideas to become realities as the foundation gains traction.

“If it continues as well as it has started, it’s really going to be good,” he said. “We just want to make Pardeeville better and better and better on an ongoing basis.”

Forming the base of PACE is the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin, a 501c3 organization. The nonprofit, based in Baraboo, offers funding for different projects like the ones the Pardeeville foundation hopes to complete. Given its status as a 501c3, donations are tax deductible.

Woxland, interestingly enough, stumbled upon the Foundation when he was outside state lines, in his southeastern Minnesota hometown. Following the death of his father, Woxland and his family wanted to donate some money to the town. They were directed, then, to the town’s foundation, which was part of a larger initiative in southern Minnesota, another 501c3 foundation.

He began to wonder after that if something similar were in place in Wisconsin. The rest, while fairly recent, is history.

Foundations like PACE and the 501c3s that allow them to prosper, Woxland says, are “really the answer” for towns like Pardeeville.

“Every small town is unique,” he said. “You just need these vehicles to attract money so you can do things.”

It helps, he added, to have a core group of people involved, dedicated to brainstorming and problem-solving in the name of small town pride.

“Everybody has a heart for Pardeeville,” he said.

Woxland’s passion for PACE is echoed by its President, Todd Hepler. Involved from the early days, Hepler is one of the six or seven main members of the foundation, helping to bring in donations and put together ideas.

“We’ve got a lot of different projects we’re looking at,” he said. The upcoming mural, he said is just “one way we can enrich the community.”

“There are a lot of smaller projects that we’re also considering to just brighten the community and to enhance the quality of life for people.”

He, too, is hopeful about the potential of community activities and installations that could beautify the town. Beyond enriching the lives of current residents, Hepler says he’d like to see PACE’s projects attract new prospective Pardeeville citizens.

“At this point, there are a lot of ideas,” he said.

Among the many ideas, Woxland says he’d like to see even more, particularly from the community at large.

“We’re willing to listen to anybody that has good input. We’re not by any means an exclusive club with special handshakes,” he said. He added that people are welcome to dream big, larger than their bank accounts, even. “Whether or not they have the money to go with the idea isn’t important.”