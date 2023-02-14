The Portage Fire Department was able to save a house from fire severe damage on Saturday night in the town of Pacific but the fire destroyed a detached garage.

PFD Fire Chief Troy Haase said the garage fire was reported on Raven Road in Pacific at 8:05 p.m. While heading to the scene personnel were notified the fire was in the garage. When PFD crews arrived on the scene the fire was approaching the house.

“The fire crews took an aggressive approach to stop the fire, and protect the house from severe damage," Haase said. "The home has smoke and heat damage throughout."

“The crews weren’t able to stop the garage fire before it was a total loss,” he added.

The PFD was assisted by Pardeeville, Arlington, Poynette and Wyocena fire departments. A number of other departments responded to the scene including Columbia County Emergency Management to help the family with living arrangements.

Haase said the origin and cause of the fire is still undetermined.