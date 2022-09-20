Pair allegedly delivered methamphetamine to Columbia County Jail

A Baraboo woman and her grandmother allegedly sent paper soaked in methamphetamine to an inmate at the Columbia County Jail, according to court documents.

Taylor Bratland, 25, is facing charges of manufacture/deliver methamphetamine (<=3 grams), deliver illegal articles to an inmate and possession of narcotic drugs. Two of the charges have a modifier of conspiracy to commit which could lead to a harsher sentence if convicted.

Bratland faces up to 7½ years if convicted of the methamphetamine charge, followed by up to five years of extended supervision.

Patte Steiner, 75, Baraboo, has been charged with manufacture/deliver methamphetamine (>3-10 grams) and deliver illegal articles to an inmate. If convicted on the methamphetamine charge, Steiner faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, followed by five years of extended supervision.

The criminal complaints filed in these cases identify Gabriel Munoz, 34, as the jail inmate who allegedly received the illegal articles. Munoz is in custody at Columbia County Jail facing charges of first degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs.

Online records show Bratland and Steiner have been released from custody. At separate initial appearances last week both were released following signing $1,000 signature bonds.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Sept. 13:

A Columbia County sheriff’s detective reviewed jail phone calls between Bratland and Munoz in August. During these phone calls, Munoz allegedly asked Bratland to spray papers with a liquid containing methamphetamine, let the papers dry and then send the papers to Munoz at the Columbia County Jail. The detective reported during multiple phone calls that Munoz asked to send the items and Bratland often replied she had not yet sent them.

Bratland allegedly told Munoz during one phone call she had dropped off a letter at a post office and Munoz should receive it soon. Munoz told Bratland he did not receive the letter but did receive a letter from Bratland’s grandmother, Patte Steiner.

The detective reported listening to a number of phone call recordings that discussed Bratland sending letters to Munoz.

On Aug. 30 law enforcement met with Bratland. She said she had dropped off clothing for another inmate on Aug. 28, then that inmate was supposed to give the clothing to Munoz.

During this interview Bratland allegedly admitted to sending Munoz letters in the past. She said Munoz asked her to send him methamphetamine by mixing it with water and then use a spray bottle to spray the mixture onto a piece of paper.

Bratland told the detective during the interview that she did not send Munoz methamphetamine.

On Sept. 7, the detective went to Columbia County Jail after learning a letter had arrived addressed to Munoz which was allegedly sent by Steiner. The detective opened the envelope which contained two pieces of paper that were slightly stuck together and allegedly had a yellow tint. The paper tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and weighed 6.2 grams.

The complaint alleges a phone call was made on Sept. 4 between Steiner and Munoz where Steiner admits to sending Munoz a letter.

Bratland and Steiner had a scheduled visit to see Munoz on Sept. 8 and when they arrived at the County Jail parking lot, they were both read their Miranda Rights and questioned separately by authorities.

Bratland admitted again that Munoz asked her to soak paper in methamphetamine and send it to him and denied sending it. Steiner said she sent a letter to Munoz but denied it contained methamphetamine.

When Bratland was taken into custody at Columbia County Jail, a glass vial with an unknown substance was allegedly found on her person when she was searched. Bratland allegedly told an officer it was heroin. The substance tested for the presence of fentanyl.

Bratland and Steiner are both scheduled to be back in Columbia County court in October.