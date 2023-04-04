Two people have been charged with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Poynette on March 28.

Andrew R. Knox, 47, Brooklyn, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Both counts have a modifier of possession on or near a jail.

Alysia J. Copeland, 35, Poynette, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

If convicted of both charges Copeland faces a maximum of 25 years in prison followed by up to 15 years of extended supervision. Copeland is also facing one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Knox could face up to 25 years in prison followed by up to 15 years of extended supervision. Due to the modifiers added to his felony charges, he could face five additional years in prison for each count.

He is also facing two misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copeland’s cash bond was set at $200 at her initial appearance on March 31. Knox’s signature bond was set at $1,000 at his initial appearance on March 31. Online records show Copeland and Knox remain in custody at the Columbia County Jail.

According to the criminal complaints filed in these cases:

A Poynette police officer initiated a traffic stop on County Highway J on March 28. Copeland was allegedly driving the vehicle with a revoked license and Knox was the passenger in the vehicle.

A Columbia County sheriff’s deputy and K-9 partner were called to the traffic stop. Officers found two backpacks in the vehicle that Knox allegedly admitted belonged to him. One of the backpacks contained a digital scale and the other backpack contained a prescription medication bottle with someone else’s name on it. Authorities identified the prescription medication inside the bottle as Sulfameth/Trimeth and Cyclobenzaprine/Hydrochloride.

Knox was transported to the Columbia County Jail. During a cavity search, jail staff allegedly found 0.8 grams of methamphetamine and 6.8 grams of fentanyl.

Copeland allegedly told officers she had used controlled substances the previous night. She was transported to her apartment on North Main Street in Poynette. Officers went into the apartment with Copeland and recovered 13.4 grams of fentanyl, which authorities first believed was heroin, and 13.4 grams of methamphetamine. Officers allegedly also found loaded and unloaded syringes, a glass smoking device, a tourniquet and other drug paraphernalia.

Copeland and Knox have pre-trial conferences scheduled for April 28.

