Two people living in a Portage apartment are facing controlled substance charges in Columbia County after a search warrant resulted in the discovery by authorities of large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl along with numerous used and unused syringes.

Trenton J. Lilly, 26, Wisconsin Dells, and Gabriella A. Moore, 23, Portage, have both been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Online records show Lilly and Moore remain in custody at the Columbia County Jail.

Lilly is also facing three counts of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of carry concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possess/illegally obtained prescription. He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond set by Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Todd Hepler at his initial appearance.

Moore is facing three counts of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon use of oleoresin device. Hepler set her cash bond at $5,000 at her initial appearance.

According to the criminal complaint filed on March 8:

Law enforcement was dispatched to an apartment on East Pleasant Street in Portage on March 5. The reporting party said they heard a domestic disturbance from the apartment and heard two people allegedly screaming loudly at each other.

When officers arrived at the apartment they could allegedly see Lilly and Moore in the apartment moving and concealing items. Authorities suspected Moore’s involvement in a retail theft case and decided to force entry into the apartment.

While detained Lilly allegedly received a text message that officers believed was consistent with the sale of controlled substances.

When Moore was detained in the apartment she allegedly told officers she used methamphetamine about 12 hours prior.

Law enforcement searched the apartment and found methamphetamine and Narcan in the bedroom. There was also a safe in the bedroom that contained methamphetamine and a bag of pills.

The complaint alleges 163.4 grams of methamphetamine, 24 grams of fentanyl, a variety of prescription pills along with numerous used and unused syringes, a digital scale and “snorting straw.”

An officer found $293 in Lilly’s wallet with what appeared to be a debit card, but was allegedly a concealed knife with a sharp edge.

Moore spoke with officers while in Columbia County Jail. She said Lilly had been living with her on East Pleasant Street for past two weeks.

Moore allegedly stated the methamphetamine and fentanyl belonged to Lilly and that he was allegedly distributing them.

Retail theft

In a separate case Moore is facing two counts of felony retail theft, intentionally taking between $500 and $5,000, three counts of misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally taking less than $500, and 12 counts of felony bail jumping.

Her cash bond in this case is set at $10,000 by Judge Hepler.

The criminal complaint in that case outlines numerous occasions when Moore allegedly took merchandise from the Walmart in Portage without paying the full retail price of the items.

A witness in the case is a Walmart employee who talked to authorities and showed surveillance footage of Moore four different times in January and February at the store.

The complaint alleges Moore was “skip scanning” items at the self-checkout of Walmart. Moore was allegedly skip-scanning by scanning the barcode of a cheaper item in place of the actual purchased item.

The complaint alleges this happened on Jan. 7, Jan. 17, Feb. 1 and Feb. 27 with Moore stealing 73 items valued at $1,368.92. On Feb. 1, Moore allegedly stole 37 items valued at $552.32.

If convicted, Moore faces up to 1½ years in prison followed by up to two years of extended supervision for each felony theft charge.

Lilly and Moore are both scheduled to be in Columbia County Court on Wednesday, March 15 for their preliminary hearings.