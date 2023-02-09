February of 2023 is Wisconsin’s first official Career and Technical Education (CTE) month, but the Pardeeville school district has long been celebrating advancements toward in-class vocational training.

The month was given its official title by Gov. Tony Evers and State Superintendent Jill Underly in late January, with the goal of showing support for K-12 programs where the lessons last beyond graduation.

Take Jesse Huset’s Pardeeville High School classroom, for instance. Huset’s official title is tech ed teacher, but in truth he’s somewhat of a one-man department. Huset describes the subjects he teaches as “basically everything under the sun:’’ Computer aided design, architecture, MATC dual-credit machine tools, intro to woods, intro to metals, and 21st century home construction, to name a few.

Huset’s students get hands-on experience with power tools, small engines, and other materials, allowing them to explore the skills they may someday use in their careers.

“A lot of my students are looking for that apprenticeship or directly into a career,” he said. “Classes are always full.”

Apart from getting their hands dirty on tools and machinery, Huset also makes sure his students have plenty of field trips, taking them to different job sites and businesses for a taste of what they could someday become. Career aspirations are a key piece of his students’ learning experience, he says, a motivating factor for them to work hard.

Whether they’re aspiring toward the trades or not, though, Huset added that the skills he teaches are applicable to everyone.

“I wish it was mandatory for every student to take an explore class at least,” he said. “I think it’s one of the essential parts.”

Pardeeville also offers more technology-focused courses, where students angling toward careers in marketing, public relations, and graphics can gain a better understanding of computer applications, media, and digital work.

At the helm of these courses is Tammy Heck, who uses a project-based approach to move her students through the curriculum. Heck also teaches personal finance and career exploration courses, focused on overall adulthood preparation rather than specific fields.

“I’m always trying to get them to take the information I give to them so they can use it outside of high school,” said Heck.

In various classes, she pushes her students to become familiar with Microsoft, a common group of applications in different higher education and career institutions.

“It’s good research for them,” she said. “In the real world when they leave here, they’re going to have to use Microsoft.”

In another area of the high school, Amanda Seichter’s agriculture students are growing lettuce in the classroom. Seichter teaches food science and biotech at Pardeeville High School, while her agriculture colleague, Meagan Vujnovich, covers plant and animal sciences, as well as natural resources.

“Between the two of us, we try to hit almost all of the areas of agriculture that we possibly can so that our students have a diverse array of opportunities,” said Seichter. “We have a pretty diverse agriculture curriculum.”

The agriculture program’s popularity among students was cited as one of many reasons to hire a second teacher for the subject. According to Seichter, the hands-on nature of the class is a big draw for her students, but there are certainly other factors at play.

“Clearly, I mean, the interest is there for students in all aspects of agriculture,” she said. “Food science is always an easy draw because what student doesn’t like to eat?”

Beyond the perk of occasional classroom snacks, Seichter’s students get to learn what goes into the food on their plates: where it comes from, how it’s grown, and the work that goes into bringing it to their tables.

“We want our students to be knowledgeable consumers when they leave here,” she said. “They are willing to ask questions, do research.”

Overall, Pardeeville’s educators have one theme that echoes over and over: post-graduation success, regardless of where students end up in their lives and careers.

“We’re real fortunate here at Pardeeville schools,” said Seichter. “It’s just great that our students have these opportunities.”