Pardeeville educators talk digital health and wellness

While Pardeeville’s educators are charged with keeping students safe during school hours, Community Info Nights allow them to extend their assistance to district families outside of the typical school day.

For the past few years, the Community Info Night events have featured topics such as bullying and drug use. The next event on Feb. 7, however, will explore an added layer of keeping kids safe, one that goes beyond the physical realm.

This particular Friday night event, taking place from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Pardeeville High School Library, will feature a program by Cooperative Educational Service Agency 5 (CESA 5), on digital health and wellness.

For many school districts, digital learning has become the norm. Students do homework on assigned computers and tablets, touch screen whiteboards are a staple in many modern classrooms, and legal guardians have access to grades and teacher notes on the web. But alongside the convenience of virtual life is the danger, which Pardeeville’s educators hope the CESA 5 program will explain to those in attendance.

According to Megan Dietzenbach, Pardeeville Elementary School Counselor, the upcoming program aligns perfectly with the purpose of Community Info Nights: Discussing the good, the bad, and the ugly of current trends and youth behaviors with families.

According to Pardeeville’s District Administrator Jason LeMay, attendance numbers for these events tend to fluctuate between 10-20 visitors. This is something he attributes to many factors, including the pandemic and interest in different “hot button issues.”

“Our goal is always to increase attendance and participation,” said LeMay. “I think helping parents realize that as we become more and more connected as a society that there’s a good and a bad side.”

For the past few years, Community Info Nights have offered parents and families in the district the chance to meet with administrators face to face while they learn more about these issues, from drug use to bullying. Technology is one of many double edged swords among these issues: It presents its own set of problems alongside positives.

“Technology is becoming more and more a part of our world and more and more a part of our children’s world,” said Dietzenbach. “We want to be more aware of what’s out there and what’s the good and the bad.”

In Pardeeville classrooms, each student is given his or her own school laptop to work with, allowing them to bring their work home. This, she added, was especially helpful at the beginning of the pandemic, when all learning went virtual. Today, while many early 2020 barriers have been lifted, access to technology remains an issue for some families, making the laptops a continual asset.

“We don’t want technology to be a barrier for a student to show they’re learning,” she said.

While students can benefit from working on their assignments and projects at home, Dietzenbach says the devices can also pose an issue.

“That also means more responsibility on the students as far as technology, and more responsibility on the parents if the technology is brought home,” she said.

According to Dietzenbach, these laptops are all fitted with special software, blocking websites and searches deemed inappropriate while flagging different online behaviors. This, she said, allows teachers to be in control of what students are doing online, while also warning them if attempts are made to reach blocked content.

“It’s amazing to me how easy just a click of the button can make a difference in what your child is looking at,” she said.

She encourages parents to be vigilant, scoping out even the seemingly “safe” websites.

“Talk with your kids,” she said. “Be there with your kids.”