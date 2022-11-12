Pardeeville High School students chair projects to go to auction

A group of Pardeeville High School (PHS) art students has recently completed a project that will have community members seated in style come December.

Chris Lynch’s painting and drawing classes were assigned chairs to decorate weeks ago. The idea, said Lynch, came from Angie W. Cox Library board members Steve Balsiger and Margo Pufahl, who had approached him with the seats to be auctioned as a fundraiser for the library.

Beginning on Nov. 3, the finished chairs were placed in the library and other local businesses where community members could write down their bids for each piece, silent auction style.

As the son of a former library director, Lynch decided that this was one project his students could take sitting down.

“For much of my childhood, my mother was the library director for our local public library. Because of that, I think a part of me was excited to help out when our library contacted me,” said Lynch. “We’d actually done (a chair auction) once before a few years ago for art club as a fundraiser and it went pretty well.”

In the case of these seats, lightning was able to strike twice: Lynch’s current drawing and painting students were thrilled to get their hands on the new and unique canvas. He gave them a week filled with inspiration and examples to finalize their designs and get creative, and he says they did not disappoint.

“I just said ‘What kinds of things do you like? What do you think other people might enjoy?’” said Lynch. “They got right to work, they were great.”

Among the designs that came out of the young artists were florals, sports teams, lights, and more.

For junior Ella Cerkoney, the project was simply a bowl of cherries. Well, cherries mixed with melon, oranges, and various other fruits.

Cerkoney’s design began as a classical style work, which she soon deemed to be too complicated. Thus, she switched her focus to fun, colorful fruits. Beyond her own work, she said she was excited to see her classmates’ finished products.

“We had complete freedom to do whatever we wanted with (the chairs),” said Cerkoney.

“Just seeing everyone being able to put all of their visions into these chairs, each one had such a unique style to it,” she said. “You could really see their art style through the chairs.”

While Cerkoney painted her produce, senior Alex Coleman took his seat in another direction. Coleman says he typically leans toward drawing people, faces with exaggerated features, caricatures. In this case, he created a chair-icature, complete with mustache.

“When I looked at the chair, I didn’t quite know what I wanted to do with it,” he said. “I thought it would be a really cool idea to turn a chair into a person.”

After weeks of designing, priming, and coating, Coleman says his end result, named Alejandro, is exactly what he was hoping for.

“I do think it looks really nice,” he said. “I’m really happy with how it turned out”

The chairs will be displayed in the library and (other businesses) until they go to auction on Dec. 17 at the high school. According to Lynch, he looks forward to watching his students display and answer questions about their work.

“It’s kind of a real-life experience for them,” he said. “They’re going to get to show (the chairs), they’re out in the community, people see them.”

Preceding a community band concert, the winning bidders of each chair will be announced that night, with cookies and juice for all in attendance.

As for the funds from winning bids? The art club will utilize its portion, according to Lynch, for field trips, supplies, and activities to expand students’ experiences and skills. The library’s portion of the earnings, said library assistant Avery Ward, will go toward community events, and keeping materials in circulation up-to-date.

“(The money) really just goes back to the community,” said Ward. “We have a small collection so a lot of stuff is circulated quickly.”