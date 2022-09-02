Pardeeville, Lodi schools to utilize new funding for 2022-23 school year

A $90 million investment from Gov. Tony Evers has given local school district officials an additional sense of excitement as they embark on the first weeks of the 2022-23 school year.

Gov. Evers announced the investment, which includes $15 million to double his “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to provide mental health services in K-12 schools across Wisconsin, on Tuesday. According to a news release, the remaining $75 million is “designed to give districts flexibility to meet staffing needs, keep classroom sizes small, and provide other direct classroom support.”

Two days after the announcement was made, the Pardeeville School District held its orientation. According to District Administrator Jason LeMay, the new funding has allowed him and his colleagues to start the year off with an extra layer of optimism.

“All of that money we receive will be used to make sure that our students are still having a great educational experience here,” said LeMay.

In total, the district will be receiving $78,024 toward fulfilling staffing needs and closing deficits, as well as an additional $21,381 for mental health support in its schools.

According to LeMay, staffing occupies a majority of the district budget, keeping class sizes manageable for educators and providing extra support for students where needed in the form of additional support staff or resources.

With the remainder of the district’s ESSER funding starting to dwindle, LeMay says this new funding will allow them to sustain a positive learning environment for students while combating rising costs.

“I think everybody is aware costs have gone up on everything from supplies to health insurance,” he said.

The mental health funding, he said, will be utilized to continue “community information nights,” which allow Pardeeville residents to gather, enjoy a free meal, and learn about different things impacting their community.

On Oct. 27, for instance, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will be present to discuss current drug trends with attendees.

With over $21,000 now added to the mental health support budget, LeMay says he hopes to bring different speakers to community information nights and into schools, as well as providing additional training to teachers and students alike on trauma responses and mental health awareness.

“We’re looking at ways to make sure we’re engaging our students, engaging staff, the community, and equipping them with the necessary things to be successful,” he said.

“I think we’re in a good spot for that right now with this extra money.”

In Lodi, District Administrator Vince Breunig shared a similar sentiment.

While Breunig and his team have yet to pin down exactly where the funds will go, he says his main priority with these being “one-time,” non-repeated funds is to use them “diligently.”

“We will sit own with our staff and our administrative team and our board and use this money to continue following our strategic plan, and the priorities set forth by the community,” said Breunig.

The Lodi School District is receiving around $133,000 to cover things like staffing needs and classroom support, with an additional $29,000 to be used for mental health services in the district.

While the school does have remaining funds from ESSER and additional support from its April referendum, Breunig says these new funds will allow for “flexibility” in terms of budgeting. He added, though, that he’s being cautious with the money to avoid misuse.

“With one-time money like this, you don’t want to create a fiscal cliff moving forward to the future,” he said. “If I took that money and went and added a position, I would then need to come up with that same amount of money out of a budget somewhere to continue that position.”

While Breunig and his staff plan on how to best allocate the funds, Lodi students will be entering the first days of school. Students from 4K to ninth grade enjoyed their first day Sept. 1, which Breunig, like LeMay, said was a success.

“We’ve had a great first day of school,” he said. “I was in all the buildings, a lot of smiles, a lot of kids reconnecting with kids and connecting with staff.”

He added that after the difficulties of the past few years, one thing remains certain in his mind: “It’s hard to beat a first day of school.”