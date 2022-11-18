Pardeeville man charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

During a traffic stop of a driver for an expired registration, a Columbia County Sheriff's Deputy allegedly found almost 30 grams of methamphetamine that the man claimed was for his personal use.

Jesse S. Burns, 31, of Pardeeville, faces one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

Burns also faces charges for possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin and operating without a valid driver license.

Burns’ initial appearance was held on Nov. 14 and a signature bond was set at $1,500. Online records show he is no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Nov. 14:

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a vehicle with an expired registration on DeWitt Street in Portage. The officer initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle was merging onto Interstate-39.

Burns was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The officer could allegedly smell marijuana coming from the car and noted Burns’ eyes were red and glazed during the stop.

Burns allegedly told the officer he smoked an hour before the traffic stop. A smoking pipe and grinder, with marijuana inside was found in the center console of the vehicle.

The officer allegedly found a bag of methamphetamine on the front passenger seat that weighed 28.8 grams and a psilocybin mushroom.

Burns was placed under arrest and agreed to answer questions. He told the officer the methamphetamine was his but that it was for personal use.

The officer reported that based on training and experience, 28.8 grams was inconsistent with personal use and that personal use is around 1 gram.

There is a pre-trial conference set in this case for January.