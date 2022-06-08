Pardeeville man charged with reckless homicide after apparent overdose death

A Pardeeville man is in jail in connection with a fatal fentanyl overdose last December.

Jimmy Chandler, 49, remains in custody at the Columbia County Jail following his arrest. He has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide and delivery of narcotics. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison followed by up to 15 years if found guilty of reckless homicide.

The criminal complaint alleges Chandler gave the victim heroin that had fentanyl in it.

During the hearing on June 7, Chandler’s cash bond was set at $50,000 by Judge W. Andrew Voigt along with standard felony conditions including no possession of controlled substances without a valid prescription.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched on Dec. 2 to a home on Second Street in Pardeeville just before 9:30 a.m. The deputy was led to a bathroom inside where the body of a deceased male was found. He was not identified in the criminal complaint.

The deputy confirmed the victim had no pulse and was not breathing. One witness said they and the victim lived at the Second Street home and had seen the victim around 11 p.m. When the witness woke up on Dec. 2, they noted the bathroom door was locked. Once they were able to unlock the door the witness saw the victim on the floor.

While authorities were speaking with witnesses, they put together a timeline of the events leading to the fatal overdose.

According to witnesses cited in the criminal complaint, the victim was seen at the Second Street home at 11 p.m. He was seen leaving the residence around 11:15 p.m. and again at the home at 3 a.m.

In a May interview, a witness told a Columbia County Sheriff detective they saw the victim at a home on Lake Street in Pardeeville. The victim was seen in the home, where Chandler was living, just after midnight on Dec. 2.

The witness told the detective she had a dog in poor health and that Chandler allegedly offered her heroin to help the dog die peacefully.

The victim allegedly expressed to everyone in the home they were looking to buy drugs. Then Chandler allegedly retrieved something upstairs and returned to the kitchen. The witness told the detective they saw “420” printed on small plastic bag.

The witness alleged after the victim died, Chandler began cleaning his part of the house intensively.

Chandler was interviewed by a detective on May 23. Chandler denied giving the victim any heroin. Then later in the interview, Chandler allegedly stated, “I can do time.” When Chandler was shown the small plastic bag recovered from the scene of the victim’s death, he allegedly said, “that was my bag.”

That small plastic bag with “420” printed on it was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to be analyzed for the presence of DNA. The results strongly indicated the presence of Chandler’s DNA on the bag.

Chandler is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court on July 15 for a pre-trial conference.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.