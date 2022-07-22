Pardeeville, Mauston agriculture programs receive boost from Compeer grants

Pardeeville and Mauston are two of 65 high schools across the Midwest receiving funds to bolster their agricultural education programs.

It’s all part of the Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program run by the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America through the Farm Credit cooperative. The program’s mission is to expand agricultural education programs in high schools across the Midwest, covering 144 counties.

“These grants help to fuel the inspiration and exposure students receive in high schools,” said Karen Schieler, Senior Corporate Giving Specialist.

In Pardeeville High School, the grant money means new updated equipment in the classroom. Pardeeville Agri-Science Instructor and FFA Advisor Amanda Seichter says that thanks to the funds, the school has been able to purchase two RealityWorks models, one featuring the major Beef Cuts for Food Science, and another, a nearly life-size corn model showcasing different nutrient deficiencies and diseases for her Plant Science and Crop Science courses.

“These hands-on models allow students to better visualize the content that we are teaching in our courses,” said Seichter.

She added that about six years ago, administrators at PHS allowed the agriculture department to “diversify,” offering a variety of courses covering all aspects of the Agriculture industry, giving students the opportunity to explore the industry in new ways. With the new models, it’s Seichter’s hope that the program will continue to grow and evolve.

“We are fortunate to have a supportive administration,” she said.

District Administrator Jason LeMay echoed Seichter’s optimism, stating that in the last six years, Pardeeville’s agricultural education program has seen “wonderful growth” to the point that the district needed to hire a second teacher, Meagan Vujnovich, in 2020 to keep up with the expanded course offerings.

Additionally, the school offers multiple dual credit courses while also sustaining its extracurricular agricultural offerings in the FFA program.

“The grants that the department receives are always put to good use to help cover instructional needs and the Compeer grant is no different,” said LeMay. “The models that were purchased from RealityWorks will be very useful to classroom instruction.”

Mauston High School’s agriculture instructor and FFA advisor, Beth Babcock, was not available for comment. The school’s FFA recently celebrated three of its students achieving state finalist status for FFA proficiencies. According to the Compeer Financial website, the funds allocated to the Mauston agriculture program will be used to purchase a hydroponic system and LED grow lights.

In total, $229,852 in grants were distributed through the Compeer program, reaching up to 11,573 students in midwestern agriculture programs.

“The goal of this grant program is to help develop and enhance modern, comprehensive agriculture education in schools, teaching students about its importance and limitless potential,” said Schieler.

“The agriculture industry offers a variety of career opportunities, and exposing young adults to this starts in the classroom,” she said.