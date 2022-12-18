Pardeeville officials look forward to new residential and commercial developments

While some may consider it a small town, Pardeeville is undergoing some big changes.

In 2020, Village of Pardeeville officials purchased two sites totaling 78 acres of land. Now, two years after the initial purchase, the sites are blossoming into new opportunities for life and work.

Situated near the Pardeeville School District campus, Sunrise Subdivision is a multi-use property featuring multiple apartment units for both single and multi-family living. Within its 43 acres, apartments are expected to begin filling up with new tenants as early as April of 2023.

On the other end of town, 35 acres comprises another subdivision, which is intended more for commercial use, accommodating local business owners and their needs.

According to Pardeeville’s Village Administrator and Director of Public Works Erin Salmon, these developments have been a long time coming for Pardeeville, with the desire for growth stemming beyond the two years the plans have been in action.

“Having this growth is something that the village has been wanting to do for a while,” said Salmon. “Now the opportunity is here.”

With buildings still going up and being prepared for Pardeeville’s current and prospective residents, Salmon says she and her team are already looking at the next steps.

Among the new apartments and “starter homes” going up are living arrangements catered specifically toward the 55 and older crowd. Salmon says a new senior living facility is among the next steps for the town, as well as a senior center.

The village, she added, saw the need for more senior living opportunities in a senior living study they did while plans for the subdivisions were in the works.

“I think from a community standpoint, this senior living facility will be serving all four levels of care,” she said.

For Salmon, the benefit of the new developments is multi-faceted. The addition of new living arrangements will bring in those seeking homes in the Pardeeville area, the commercial properties will allow business owners and franchisees to expand, bringing clientele into town, and the eventual senior living facility will create a variety of jobs from care staff to cooks.

“There’ll be quite an increase of jobs,” said Salmon. “When you think of growth and the benefit as well, it all works together.”

She added that she and the other Village employees are looking forward to seeing what new opportunities for growth 2023 brings.

“It’s very exciting,” she said. “We’re all very excited for this.”