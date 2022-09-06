Pardeeville’s Chandler Park packed for car show

On Saturday under cloudy skies, hundreds of car connoisseurs filled Pardeeville’s Chandler Park for the annual classic car and truck show.

The 18th Annual Pardeeville Community Car and Truck Show included a tractor show, silent auction and 120 trophies awarded across 37 different classes for show cars and trucks.

Bill Frey was cleaning the interior of his car in the early afternoon. He said the 1966 Pontiac LeMans was not a show car, but he does enjoy coming to the car show with his LeMans.

“Whether it needs or not, once a year I wipe it down,” Frey said. He came from Prairie du Sac to be part of the annual car show.

There was little open space in the afternoon. Registration ended at noon and that’s when judging began.

Frey has been coming to the event for years and noted the number of cars.

“It’s usually full if you haven’t registered by 10 in the morning,” Frey said.

Along with the enthusiasts were children’s train rides and Minnesota Jack Sparrow. He rode around the park on his remote-controlled ship bantering with car enthusiasts and children, with his pirate theme song playing along the route.