Pardeeville School District hosts 'community conversation,' asks for public input

Pardeeville community members were invited last week to have a conversation with officials from the School District.

The event — dubbed “community conversation” — took place in three sessions between April 28 and 30, with a goal of fostering transparency between district officials and the community.

“The community wants to be part of the school, and the school wants the community to be part of it also,” said District Administrator Jason LeMay.

Among the main items of discussion were physical improvements, such as ongoing building maintenance and educational improvements, and the possible expansion of course offerings, specifically in areas of agri-science and technical education.

An operating referendum approved by Pardeeville voters in early April, LeMay said, will aid in making these upgrades possible.

Each of the event’s three sessions featured 70 to 80 participants led by facilitator Drew Howick. For a community of less than 2,500 people, LeMay said he was impressed by the turnout.

“It was just amazing to have the attendance we had, for a district our size to have that many people willing to give up their time,” he said.

LeMay also expressed his gratitude regarding the variety of participants, a mix of high school students, School Board members, and other community stakeholders. This, he said, allowed district officials to hear a healthy mix of perspectives

“It allowed everyone to kind of give their opinions and their thoughts on what the district does well and areas we can improve,” LeMay said.

The event also allowed officials to gauge the best way to extend the conversation as they move forward in the next five years of its “strategic plan,” which, according to LeMay, encompasses not only the physical school buildings in the district, but the things being taught and relationships forming within.

“As a district we try really hard to communicate in different ways,” LeMay said. “Making sure we can tell our story and let people know what we are doing here.”

While the district has asked for community input in the past, this event was unique for its use of a facilitator. Drew Howick, CEO of leadership development group Howick Associates, led the discussion, keeping the conversation productive. Over the past thirty years, Howick has helped many other schools through events similar to the “community conversation.”

Along with aiding in dialogue, Howick also guided participants through activities like “Glad, Sad, Mad” in which they could discuss the things they enjoy about the district as well as identifying areas for improvement.

“We had a lot of robust discussion,” LeMay said. “It was really meant to be an interactive event that hopefully was leaving people energized and excited.”

Looking ahead toward the next steps for the district, LeMay says there likely won’t be another three-day event like the “community conversation,” but the community will be involved in other ways, being asked for input as decisions arise.

“People are happy with the School District but we always have room for that continuous improvement,” LeMay said.

