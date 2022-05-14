Pardeeville School District selects new elementary school principal

The Pardeeville School District has named its new elementary school principal.

With the retirement of current elementary principal Mary Kamrath, Andy Kohn will be taking the reins at the school in early July. Kohn is currently wrapping things up in the Randolph School District, where he is principal for grades six through 12. He is optimistic about his new position.

“I’m seeing a smooth transition,” he said. “I want to get back to elementary.”

Elementary school is where Kohn started his career over 10 years ago, teaching physical education in the Westfield School District. He’s since served as an assistant principal and a primary school principal as well, lending to his experience in administrative matters.

“I’ve been fortunate enough over the last 11 years to be in an administration as a principal for all levels,” said Kohn.

While Kamrath declined to comment on her retirement, Kohn says he looks forward to working with her, adding that she’s done an “outstanding job” in her 14 years as principal.

“Hopefully I get a chance to work with her a little bit and making sure we can maintain the things that she has done,” he said.

In a news release earlier this month, the Pardeeville School District said that Kohn stood out in the interview process due to his “talent for building relationships” with staff, students, and parents in the district.

“He believes in being visible, supportive, and working with students, staff, families, and the community to help everyone succeed,” the release said.

Kohn said he hopes to continue building those relationships through his focus on mental health, which he feels is “one of the main challenges’’ faced by educators and a top priority as he steps into his new role. It is his goal, he says, to ensure that “we’re meeting the needs of all our students.”

While he noted that meeting those needs is a challenge, he said he’s most looking forward to working with the students and getting to know them.

“What I’m looking forward to the most is kids coming in the doors for the first time, experiencing school for the first time,” said Kohn. “Making sure it’s a positive experience for them.”

Kohn will officially take over as principal on July 1.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.