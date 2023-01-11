Pardeeville woman has a penchant for pigs

Pardeeville resident Leslie Balzer may not be a farmer, but she sure does have a lot of pigs. A pig Christmas scene graces her living room, complete with pig angel tree topper. Cases along her walls are filled from top to bottom with pig trinkets and knick knacks, perfume bottles and pot-pourri pigs. Piggy banks and cookie jars line the tops of her kitchen cabinets.

For the past 30 years, Balzer has amassed hundreds if not thousands of trinkets, household products, containers, and other “de-pig-tions” of the curly-tailed barnyard creatures.

But why?

In short, why not? It began, Balzer recounts, in 1986, with a quirky Christmas gift from a friend. The gift was Happy Piggy, a little battery-powered hog that could walk and oink. It stole her heart.

“You have to realize, like, 40 years ago people didn’t have pig decor,” said Balzer. “You know, people were more traditional.”

Unconventional as the gift may have been, the pig theme stuck: Balzer was hooked on hogs. Ever since then, holidays, birthdays, and run-of-the-mill shopping trips have filled her home with swine, from Peppa to Miss Piggy, from Babe to Piglet. Longtime patients in the dental office where she works as a hygienist have caught on too, bringing her the occasional hooved gift.

“Of course, that just kind of took off,” she said. “Once people know you collect something, you get gifts.”

Interestingly enough, despite the sheer volume of hogs she’s collected, pretty much no two are the same. Soap bottles, light switch covers, salt and pepper shakers, and a new pig lamp are just a few of the types of pigs living in her collection. Someday, she hopes to have a count of exactly how many pigs she owns. For now, she’s accepting guesses.

Despite the volume of her collection, Balzer added that it’s rare for her to receive the same one twice.

“Of all the pigs I get, I rarely get duplicates,” she said. “I almost never get a pig that I already have.”

Balzer’s collection is supported, at times begrudgingly, by her family. Her husband, two grown sons, and a big dog named Star are all experienced in living under the watchful eyes of Balzer’s pigs. She has left one room, a bathroom, pig free.

“In hindsight, what I probably should have done is said I was going to collect piggy banks or cookie jars,” she said. “It just got a little bit out of control.”

Now she’s hoping for support beyond her family, for folks to reach into their piggy banks and help her obtain one of the few remaining things missing from her many-snouted collection: A pigmobile.

Picture the batmobile as a pink VW bug, a snout on the front end, a curly tail on the rear, and a horn that oinks rather than honking.

Okay, it’s nothing like the batmobile. The sentiment is there, though.

Balzer’s son’s girlfriend spotted the car initially on Facebook, at Auto King in Eau Claire. For $7,000, the car could be Balzer’s.

After speaking to an employee at Auto King, Balzer made up her mind: She was going to try to bring the pigmobile home. In her endeavors to do so, she’s set up a gofundme page, Purchase Leslie’s Piggy Dream Car.

“Of course, it’s very specialized,” she said. “When else am I going to find my dream car in that price range?”

So far, her page has raised $435. According to Balzer, if it reaches $1,000, well, that’ll do, pig. That’ll do.