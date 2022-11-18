Pardeeville's Lenz auditorium offers free events for entire community

While Pardeeville’s Lenz Auditorium may be attached to Pardeeville High School, it serves as a gathering place for the community at large.

Since 2019, the 3,500-square-foot space has served as host to many performances by the high school band, choir, and drama students, a step up, said Auditorium Event Coordinator Michael Haynes, from the high school gym or the elementary school stage.

“The whole goal was to seek a balance between school district events and community events,” said Haynes.

This year, that balance consists of a roster filled with different events. Most recently, the High School drama club will be putting on its production of “Alice in Wonderland” in the space. After that, school band and choir concerts punctuate the spaces between with a number of free community events.

In December, a free band concert. March brings a visit from a New York Times bestselling author. Come April and May, musical performances, a string trio and a gospel group from Missouri. At the end of the 2022-23 season in June, community members can gather once again in the seats of the auditorium for a magic show. All free.

According to Haynes, the free programming he spends hours scheduling and planning for is a way of saying thank you to the community that made the Lenz auditorium possible.

“This has been just a tremendous facility for the school and community,” said Haynes. “People just love going in there to hear events.”

After receiving an “overwhelmingly” positive response in a district referendum, Haynes says a joint effort from the school district and community members was the driving force in funding the project. The very name of the auditorium is a tribute to the Lenz Foundation.

Local businessman Ed Lenz and his wife June, a longtime Pardeeville educator, provided a large donation for the cause of bringing the community together under one newly constructed roof to enjoy events beyond those offered at the district’s athletic facilities.

The Bulldog Support Foundation, too, played a big role in the project, bringing in $400,000. Since 2002, the foundation is approaching over $2 million raised for Pardeeville projects, namely the athletic facilities. Haynes, who is also a member of the foundation, said the auditorium was a priority to himself and other members for the same reason the athletic facilities were: Community togetherness.

“We want to be here for all the kids,” he said. “You can go to the football game and the basketball game and feel this sense of community. Now you can take on the arts and feel that same sense of community.”

He added that the auditorium is also a crucial piece of the learning experience for the band, choir, and theater students who frequent it, just as the weight room and the playing field are for the student athletes.

“The education of our students generally can be looked at from 6 in the morning to 6 at night,” he said, indicating the hours spent at practice, rehearsals, and other methods students use to ensure their success in games and performances alike. “The whole child is so important.”

In the future, Haynes says one of his “little dreams” is to bring together student performers with a community theater group, actors of all ages and backgrounds performing for the community.

“I just think that would be fun,” he said.

More information on upcoming events at the Lenz auditorium is available at the auditorium’s website, pasdwi.org/community/events