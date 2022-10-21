People push for alcohol and drug treatment court in Columbia County

A handful of professionals and others spoke against the proposed Columbia County budget Wednesday night because it cuts over $60,000 in funding for drug treatment court and OWI court programs.

The 2023 Columbia County budget was distributed before the October meeting on Wednesday. Two Columbia County judges and a pair of medical professionals addressed the county board to add the $68,000 back in the budget to keep the treatment programs.

“Probation, jail and prison time doesn’t work,” Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler said on Wednesday. He said that “insanity is trying the same thing over and over again expecting a different result.” This is how he described how the court system handles people with substance abuse, who are just given probation, sent to jail, prison or a combination.

The county has funded the treatment court programs through a matching grant from the state. Each program costs the county $34,050 with the remaining 75% coming from the state grant.

Hepler presides over the drug treatment court and Branch 1 of Columbia County courts. He has seen the results from the program since its beginning in 2017. Since then, the program, which is only available to county residents, has seen 12 graduates, 40 admissions and over 120 referrals.

“The program is still in its infancy,” Hepler said. “Don’t kill this program before it’s had the opportunity to establish greater success. Make no mistake, we are in the middle of a crisis; the drug problem in Columbia County and nationwide has grown exponentially over the last decade. To divert resources away from this now would be catastrophic.”

Hepler said the county has seen 16 fatal drug overdoses so far this year compared with a total of 20 in 2021.

Pat Drury is a recovery coach at Satori House in Baraboo. He described himself as a proud graduate of the drug treatment court in 2021 and is three years sober.

“Prison, jail, probation ... that doesn’t work,” Drury said.

Drury added his efforts and those of places like Harbor Recovery are working to create a “culture of recovery” in the community. Harbor Recovery, 205 W. Pleasant Street, opened earlier this year in Portage as a resource for people struggling with substance abuse and are looking for help.

Nurse practitioner James Swan Jr. at Aspirus said without the drug treatment court, Columbia County will most likely see a rise in fatal overdoses.

Columbia County Branch 2 Judge W. Andrew Voigt has resided over the OWI court since it began in 2016. Voigt said the program has graduated 50 people and that those in the program have less chance of being back in the court system for alcohol related charges than non-participants.

“This program affects people’s lives,” Voigt said. “Keeping this program will make the county a better place to be.”

Supervisor Matt Rohrbeck chairs the finance committee and gave a brief overview of the budget Wednesday night. He said these cuts were made across all departments, but added he believes the treatment programs could be better implemented.

Last year the county board agreed to enter negotiations in the opioid national lawsuit that could bring up to $3 million to the county. Supervisor Tess Carr asked if those funds could be used to cover the costs of the two treatment court programs.

County Chair Chris Polzer explained that there are no rules for what the money can be spent on yet and doesn’t want the county to have to pay back funds after the rules are determined.

Rohrbeck added the rules for what the money can be spent on will probably need to be for new programs.

“So we might be able to look at it later and bring in OWI court 2.0,” Rohrbeck said.

The county board will vote to approve the $28 million budget on Nov. 15.