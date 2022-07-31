 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: 7-year-old shot in Poynette

A 7-year-old girl was shot in the leg in the Village of Poynette on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police Chief Adam Rogge said an arrest was made and there does not appear to be any danger to the public. 

Rogge said in a statement released Saturday evening that police responded to a call in the 200 block of West Seward Street in Poynette at 2:45 p.m. 

The caller said there was a 7-year-old girl who was shot in the leg and sustained a non-life threatening gunshot injury on Saturday afternoon.

Poynette Police were assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Poynette EMS and Columbia County District Attorney's Office, Rogge said.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation, so no further information will be released at this time," Rogge said.

