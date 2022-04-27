Portage Anytime Fitness set for major renovations

The Portage Anytime Fitness club will be the one of the first to be renovated after being chosen from thousands of locations of the international chain of gyms.

The renovated club will be more welcoming to guests and put a larger focus on personal training. There are over 5,000 Anytime Fitness clubs across 40 countries with the Portage facility being one of the first to be revamped with a new “Real AF” marketing strategy. Eventually, all locations will be renovated.

Jodi Monroe has been the club manager for Anytime Fitness in Portage, 2800 New Pinery Road, for more than 10 years. Monroe said the renovations will cost over $100,000. It will help the club continue its goal of strengthening people through cardio and weight training along with functional training.

“We already do a lot of personal training and the renovations will streamline that process," Monroe said Wednesday afternoon from her office, explaining the coming additions and changes to the club.

Monroe said there will be new machines added, including functional training equipment.

“Functional training works out the entire body and not just a specific muscle group,” Monroe said. “Our goal continues to be building strength and helping improve endurance and flexibility.”

Portage Anytime Fitness is one of 31 clubs owned by Andy Gundlach. Monroe believes the reason Portage was chosen to be one of the first "Real AF" facilities is because Gundlach and the staff operate the club so efficiently.

Monroe said all of the lighting and flooring will be replaced. Construction is tentatively set to start in June. Some training and courses will be done at another site, and members can attend other Anytime Fitness clubs to work out while the Portage location is under construction.

“Andy does not want this place to be shut down for very long,” Monroe said. “It is possible that sections of the club will be shut down while other areas remain open to members. A lot of that stuff is still unknown.”

“Every piece of equipment will be inspected during the renovation,” Monore said. She added Anytime Fitness has a policy that all equipment is checked regularly to make sure it is operating properly and if there is an issue an "Out of order" sign is placed on the equipment.

“As you can see there are no 'Out of order’ signs in here,” Monroe said. She said part of the reason the club is successful is due to Gundlach being fast with fixing things.

Anytime Fitness Portage sees kids as young as 14 all the way through retired people, Monroe said.

“We have an Active Aging class for our older members,” Monroe said. “Some of them are just looking to be able to walk from their car to their home with grocery bags in their hands. It’s not all about losing weight or gaining muscle.”

Monroe added the trainers in Portage focus on clients' overall health, including their nutrition.

“Some people are eating the right things but maybe not enough of it,” Monroe said.

Anytime Fitness offers a free functional body screening to potential members.

“Anyone can take part in this,” Monroe said. “You’ll work with one of our trainers and do a number of exercises to find out where you’re at health-wise.”

This screening is important as Monroe learned all the time using a mouse with a computer has changed her shoulder and the strains on the area muscles.

“Our trainer will give you a full report after a short meeting where we’ll go over any aches and pains you have and, of course, we’ll go over your particular fitness goals,” Monroe said.

Monroe said the club members are excited about the renovations.

“These changes will make the staff more accessible to the members and make it more welcoming,” Monroe said. “This is really exciting for us because of how it will help them reach their fitness goals.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.