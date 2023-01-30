Portage approves new ambulance contract

The Portage City Council has approved a new ambulance contract that will keep Portage and surrounding towns covered for the rest of the year with an option to extend into 2024.

In September, Aspirus Wausau Hospital informed the city it was not going to extend the ambulance contract that has covered the city since 1999 and terminated the contract. Earlier in the year, Aspirus sent an invoice for $859,040 to the city. Portage officials declined to pay that invoice, and Aspirus terminated the contract.

The 1999 contract outlined a way for the ambulance service, which was Divine Savior at the time, to send an invoice for operating deficits. City officials, however, said Aspirus did not meet certain notification requirements for the invoice.

Since negotiations on a new contract started in October, Aspirus has continued to provide ambulance services to Portage and the surrounding towns.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy gave an overview of the new contract with Aspirus Thursday night. It’s a one year contract with an option for a second year.

Murphy said the length of contract gives the city time to consider other options for ambulance services.

“It gives us that year to explore other and more sustainable funding sources for long-term EMS services,” Murphy said.

The 2023 contract outlines ambulance coverage to Portage and the towns of Caledonia, Lewiston and Pacific 24/7 for the rest of the year. Aspirus will receive $688,000 for services, and each municipality’s share is based on population.

Portage has 10,325 residents, according to 2022 population information, and will pay about 65% of the contract equaling $446,767.30. The remaining towns have a total of just over $240,000 to pay as their share of the contract. If the contract is optioned for a second year, the annual fee could rise up to 5%, making the 2024 contract as much as $722,400.

This is the breakdown for each municipality’s share for 2023 contract:

City of Portage — $446,767.30.

Town of Caledonia — $65,078.74.

Town of Lewiston — $54,520.75.

Town of Pacific — $121,633.21.

The city will pay the bill in quarterly installments.

Murphy explained that since the city had not budgeted for this contract, the city will be issuing debt to cover the costs. He said the city paid nothing for ambulance services in 2022.

The contract includes compensation for the city of Portage fire and police departments, which have to respond to 911 calls. The contract states Aspirus will compensate the departments with a total of $12,000 for services and assistance during 911 calls such as patient loading and transport assistance.

Alderperson Mike Charles said he believes that figure is far too low for what the police and fire departments provide to the ambulance service.

Charles said $12,000 is “absolutely nowhere near” what the department is owed given the fire department is at nearly every EMS call.

“I think it’s atrocious that Aspirus is putting the screws to the city,” Charles said.

Mayor Mitch Craig agreed that the compensation was not enough, but he added that the previous contract was unlike any across Wisconsin because Portage didn’t pay anything for years.

Craig said, “We may have been the only city in the state that wasn’t paying for ambulance services.”

The contract was approved by the council with no opposing votes.